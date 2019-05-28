The YNaija Cover – the 28th of May

Follow the links to read our latest stories:

 

The Big 5: 5 people killed, 12 houses burnt in fresh Plateau crisis; Expose criminals in your neighbourhood – Buhari | Other top stories

 

The Late 5: We can’t promise Boko Haram will be eradicated – Garba Shehu; Buhari signs N8.9 trillion budget for 2019 | Other stories

‘Nigeria keeps failing us’ | Here’s how citizens are reacting to Adewura Bello’s death

Aki and Pawpaw have been rejuvenated as memes on Twitter and we absolutely love it

NSIP: Aisha Buhari is our most vocal first lady, but where are her priorities?

Film Review: Tade Ogidan mastered video, but Gold Statue shows he is yet to find his cinematic voice

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Public Affairs Analyst, Compere and Social Change Advocate with major interests in Politics, Governance and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

