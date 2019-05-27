‘Nigeria keeps failing us’ | Here’s how citizens are reacting to Adewura Bello’s death

The Nigerian social media community is heartbroken by the news of Adewura Lateefat Bello‘s death. The 26-year-old Chartered Accountant and alumna of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) who went missing on her way from work at about 7pm on Wednesday 19th May, just few hours after she informed her relative that she was at Cement Bus Stop (Iyana- Ipaja/Egbeda axis) a distance of about 15 minutes from her home.

Although there’s no official information from the Police Authorities or the family, information about her death was released late Sunday by a Twitter user, Benjamin Action who identified himself as her cousin. According to Benjamin’s tweet, Adewura’s body was found in a canal and speculations have since emerged that she fell from a motorcycle she boarded on the said evening into an open manhole covered by flood during a storm.

The search for Adewura from the day she was declared missing united Nigerians who did their bit in ensuring that she was found alive and safe but with her death considered another case of avoidable death in the country amid the numerous reports of extra-judicial killings in the last few weeks, citizens have taken to their social media handles once more in unity to express their frustration about the worrying trend and are proferring solutions to making the country safer for all.

 

May God comfort her family and loved ones.

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Public Affairs Analyst, Compere and Social Change Advocate with major interests in Politics, Governance and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

