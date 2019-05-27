‘Nigeria keeps failing us’ | Here’s how citizens are reacting to Adewura Bello’s death

The Nigerian social media community is heartbroken by the news of Adewura Lateefat Bello‘s death. The 26-year-old Chartered Accountant and alumna of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) who went missing on her way from work at about 7pm on Wednesday 19th May, just few hours after she informed her relative that she was at Cement Bus Stop (Iyana- Ipaja/Egbeda axis) a distance of about 15 minutes from her home.

Although there’s no official information from the Police Authorities or the family, information about her death was released late Sunday by a Twitter user, Benjamin Action who identified himself as her cousin. According to Benjamin’s tweet, Adewura’s body was found in a canal and speculations have since emerged that she fell from a motorcycle she boarded on the said evening into an open manhole covered by flood during a storm.

Thank you all for the search. Adewura is Dead. Her Body found in a canal. The heaven has gained an angel. We depart to meet again 💔💔 till we Meet again Adewura 💔💔😭😭 Forever in our Heart ❤️ God I am in pains 😭 but who am I the question you. Rip 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cH6Sbd8VNh — Benjamin Action (@theactionben) May 26, 2019

Thanks for the search. Adewura is dead. "Negligence by the relevant authorities, as usual. An unnecessary death due to an open manhole during a storm. Manhole was left open but fully covered with flood, she and the bike man missed it due to bad visibility. She wasn't aware." pic.twitter.com/59uFdtSRR1 — pathfinder (@Onaolapofarouq) May 26, 2019

The search for Adewura from the day she was declared missing united Nigerians who did their bit in ensuring that she was found alive and safe but with her death considered another case of avoidable death in the country amid the numerous reports of extra-judicial killings in the last few weeks, citizens have taken to their social media handles once more in unity to express their frustration about the worrying trend and are proferring solutions to making the country safer for all.

1. An uncovered manhole allegedly caused the death of Adewura. As usual, we all swooped into a reflex bashing of the govt for leaving manholes uncovered. @DOlusegun now brings to our attention that manholes lids are stolen by street guys almost as soon as they're placed! #RIPWura — Noma Said Patrick (@NomaCreate) May 27, 2019

Adewura could have really been any of us 😩#RIPWura pic.twitter.com/qSgj6PyEtG — Humble 🇳🇬 (@Donkruz22) May 27, 2019

In this country, if your loved one goes missing and you can't find them in the next 72 hours, 97% chance is that they will be found dead. That's how I lost my uncle earlier this year. Security in Nigeria is bullshit. Y'all be careful and always inform someone of where #RIPWura — TheSphinx (@DRealist009) May 27, 2019

Innocent people are daily being lost to preventable circumstances like bad roads, no drains & an unsafe transport system.

There are no words to describe the loss many families feel & now, a bright light has been extinguished but not forgotten.

Rest In Peace Adewura. pic.twitter.com/GkiODMjBSS — FelaDUROTOYE (@feladurotoye) May 26, 2019

Sadly, Adewura is dead, her body, according to reports, found/dumped in a canal. This is one death that must become a watershed in this country. The NPF & the wonderful Lagos Coronary Dept must now step up. An autopsy must be conducted. This must not be swept under the carpet. — Mazi Chima Amadi Ph.D (@AMADICHIMA) May 26, 2019

26year old. Chartered accountant.

And gone like that. 💔

Rest in Peace, dear Adewura. Your country failed you.

Our country failed you. We believe you are in a better place now.

And may God console/comfort everyone who is family, friend or well-wisher heartbroken by this news. — OurFavOnlineDoctor 💘 🥳 (@DrOlufunmilayo) May 26, 2019

#RIPWura My old thread on poverty and crime. Poverty and crime aren't Siamese twins. Those who steal manhole covers are criminals and vandals. The desire to make money via any means isn't fuelled by poverty but greed. Visit other 'poor' nations in Africa https://t.co/TwpGczDVKy — Dr. Guendouzi (Yaro mai Lokachi ) (@fimiletoks) May 27, 2019

Adewura died because one of us stole manhole cover Adewura died because one of us bought a manhole cover from a thief rather than getting the thief arrested Adewura died because some of us neighbors, friends, family of the manhole thief opted to keep quiet than expose him — Emmanuel Nwachukwu (@emma_dele) May 27, 2019

We all feel connected to Adewura because most of us contributed towards her search either via tweet, RTs etc We all did our bit. I also learnt that no one has to diie before we help them. Everyone deserves help while still alive. Spread love to that stranger today❤#RIPWura — Chika Nelson | PR (@chikanels) May 26, 2019

After we 'e-mourn', what next? Wait for another tragedy to occur, so we'll display another wave of electronic-sympathy?

What's up Nigeria? What can we do? #RIPWura — λҜФЯ IҜξ ツ (@sumakor) May 27, 2019

May God comfort her family and loved ones.