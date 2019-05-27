How Segun Agbaje changed the face of banking with GTBank

‘I’m not sure that, if we removed the word “bank” in five years, we would be losing anything. We might actually even be gaining something’
But for now, with two-and-a-half years left on his contract, he is fully focused on the transformation underway at GTBank. “I’m not ﬁnished,” he says. “We are trying to build a great African institution; putting the bank in the position I think it should be in – not just ﬁnancially, but socially, being a well-run enterprise.”
Agbaje is not someone to trumpet his achievements, but if his vision for the future of one of Africa’s largest and most important banks comes to fruition, more plaudits are likely to be heading his way.
First published by London Business School
