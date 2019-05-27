How Segun Agbaje changed the face of banking with GTBank

Agbaje became CEO of GTBank in 2011 and won the coveted African Banker of the Year award the next year. The award recognises ﬁnancial industry leaders throughout Africa who have exercised “good vision and leadership” in guiding their organisation to strong ﬁnancial performance, as well as having contributed to the impact of Africa’s ﬁnancial services industry internationally.During his tenure as CEO, the bank and Agbaje have won numerous awards. What is particularly interesting is the trend in types of award since GTBank has been under Agbaje’s leadership. Awards for ﬁnancial performance have been joined by Innovative Bank awards, Best Mobile Banking and Mobile Money awards, Best Digital Bank awards and, most recently, Digital Wallet of the Year award.

Agbaje was always destined to become a banker, it seems, although he took a circuitous route. Initially, he qualiﬁed as an accountant and practised in the US before tiring of auditing and returning to Nigeria to follow his father’s footsteps into banking. There, in 1991, he joined an exciting new venture, the Guaranty Trust Bank , founded by a group of young Nigerians the previous year.As he worked his way up through positions of increasing responsibility, several events in which Agbaje played a leading role shaped his thinking about GTBank’s future: the initial public oﬀering in 2004, listing on the Lagos stock exchange; entering the international capital markets with a Eurobond issue and listing on the London Stock Exchange in 2007. “Those transactions exposed me to the international ﬁnancial markets and the people who worked in them – merchant banks, investment bankers, lawyers, investors,” he says. “It gave me a better understanding of what people wanted from a ﬁrst-class bank and best-in-class practices. It also encouraged me to think about the bank as an international institution, rather than just a Nigerian institution, and what it took to compete in the global economy.” Agbaje became CEO of GTBank in 2011 and won the coveted African Banker of the Year award the next year. The award recognises ﬁnancial industry leaders throughout Africa who have exercised “good vision and leadership” in guiding their organisation to strong ﬁnancial performance, as well as having contributed to the impact of Africa’s ﬁnancial services industry internationally.During his tenure as CEO, the bank and Agbaje have won numerous awards. What is particularly interesting is the trend in types of award since GTBank has been under Agbaje’s leadership. Awards for ﬁnancial performance have been joined by Innovative Bank awards, Best Mobile Banking and Mobile Money awards, Best Digital Bank awards and, most recently, Digital Wallet of the Year award.