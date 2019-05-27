The Late 5: We can’t promise Boko Haram will be eradicated – Garba Shehu; Buhari signs N8.9 trillion budget for 2019 | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Buhari signs N8.9 trillion budget for 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, signed the 2019 Appropriation Bill. The President’s assent officially makes the bill become law and signals the commencement of the 2019 fiscal year.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Danjuma Goje; the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo-Udoma; and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang, were present during the ceremony.

Tell govt to honour our agreement, ASUU urges Nigerians 

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called on well-meaning Nigerians to caution the federal government to honour its agreement with the union to forestall further industrial crisis in the nation’s tertiary education sector.

The union’s President, Biodun Ogunyemi, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

Court acquits ex-president Jonathan’s cousin of $40m fraud

An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has discharged and acquitted former President Goodluck Jonathan’s cousin, Robert Azibaola, of $40 million laundering charges filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Delivering judgement on Monday, the judge, Nnamdi Dimgba, held that no credible evidence was adduced to establish the offence of money laundering against Azibaola.

We can’t promise Boko Haram will be eradicated – Garba Shehu

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, has said that he cannot guarantee whether or not the President Muhammadu Buhari administration will put an end to Boko Haram insurgency.

Speaking on Sunrise Daily, a programme on Channels Television, Shehu acknowledged that while the federal government is still cracking down on Boko Haram insurgency, new security challenges have emerged.

Buhari meets Northern governors over insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with members of the Northern Governors’ Forum at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking to State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, Governor Aminu Masari said that the governors were in the villa to seek presidential intervention in addressing the menace of Boko Haram in the Northeast, banditry and kidnapping in the Northwest and the Northcentral regions.

 

 

 

 

