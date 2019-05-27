Today’s Noisemakers: Aproko Doctor, Amara Nwankpa, Imoh Umoren, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

People buy food from mai shayi and onions or tomato from Muslim traders in the market but will throw away food given to them by Muslims. The other day someone was saying don’t eat food with Christains during Christmas as well. Some of you are sick upstairs. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) May 26, 2019



Yes, sick in the medulla.

People that say the Onye Eze guy is overreacting don’t know anything. We once allowed someone that worked for us live on our property free and we never checked and one time we found out he had rented the house to several people. It took us 18 months to get them out — Imoh (@ImohUmoren) May 27, 2019



Story for the gods.

Cannot believe there are actual adults who don’t know how to swim. I am embarrassed for y’all.💀💀 — Dodo (@dodobabs_) May 27, 2019



What is doing this one.

Law of Estoppel holds that if I tell people I am the owner of your property & you do nothing to disprove my claim & you are aware of my claim, after reasonable time, you are barred by law from asserting any claim on that property. Onye Eze has good advisers. — Sam Hart (@hartng) May 27, 2019

Please leave this Onye Eze matter.

I don’t know if I blame Onye Eze at all. Our laws allow him to use any amount of force that is reasonably necessary to defend his property as long as he does not harm the trespasser. — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) May 27, 2019



Onye Eze again?

Stories? A LOT of boys had their first sexual experience with an older lady who should know better, from the househelp to a family friend to a relation. Someone trusted. But you don’t hear it, why? We’ve taught boys that to speak out is weakness. The boy child is endangered https://t.co/sQVd6oqrwa — Nonso MD (Aproko Doctor™) (@aproko_doctor) May 27, 2019



Well, blame patriarchy for that.