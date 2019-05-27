Aki and Pawpaw have been rejuvenated as memes on Twitter and we absolutely love it

Something I have noticed on Twitter lately: the re-entry of actors Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze into the online meme factory. The erstwhile comedic duo have warmed their way back into our hearts on Twitter, their presence drawn from old Nollywood movies wherein they flourished under the Aki and Pawpaw moniker. It’s almost as if people are discovering them for the first time. Interestingly, this is true. Old Nollywood memes are currently being dispensed by platforms like Yung Nollywood, dipped in our fervent woke culture (feminism, case in point).

But a bulk of these meme have Iheme and Ikedieze on them, the diminutive pair who are perpetually in comical situations or saying something existentially funny. So why are people presently using them as memes? No one knows, and it feels like one of those random things that happens. A trend, a phase. Whichever, millennials are finding better ways to express their views and thoughts and we absolutely it.



Furthermore, these memes have amassed a new popularity for old Nollywood movies, and with the impervious nature of social media, more people are discovering Iheme and Ikedieze and think they are children. It’s hilarious when I see these reactions online, and people getting corrected that Iheme and Ikedieze are actually full grown adults. That said, we are here for the duo as memes.

