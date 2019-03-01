The Big 5: Atiku not destined to be Nigeria’s president – Oshiomole; Macky Sall seals victory in Senegal’s presidential election | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today:

Atiku not destined to be Nigeria’s president – Oshiomole

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has said former vice president, Atiku Abubakar was never destined to rule Nigeria.

He said this at a press conference while reacting to the Peoples Democratic Party candidate’s rejection of the election result. “It borders on arrogance that our future is tied on his presidency. Atiku is destined never to be president of Nigeria,” Oshiomhole said.

PDP calls for cancellation of results in Kwara

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara yesterday called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the results of the last Saturday presidential and National Assembly election in the state.

Its chairman, Kola Shittu said this in Ilorin, the state capital, while addressing reporters on the outcome of the election. He said the party was ready to employ legal means to redress what he descibe as manifest irregularities that characterised the elections across the three senatorial districts.

Macky Sall seals victory in Senegal’s presidential election

Senegal’s President Macky Sall has won a second term, of five years, following Sunday’s election.

He took 58% of the vote in the poll in which he faced four challengers, but was accused of preventing some of his main rivals from running. Two well-known opposition figures were barred from taking part because of corruption convictions. The opposition candidates have rejected the results, but say a court challenge would be futile.

Atiku meets with Abdulsalami, Kukah

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the just concluded election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Thursday night met with former military Head of State and Chairman of the National Peace Committee, NPC, General Abdusalami Abubakar (retd), the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, and other members of the National Peace Committee, apparently over last Saturday’s polls.

The meeting which was held behind closed doors, was convened following Atiku’s decision to go to court to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory.

Tambuwal seeks America’s help in gubernatorial polls

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto has appealed to United States Government to intervene in the prevention of what he called, ‘alleged harassment of electorate’ in next week’s governorship and state assembly elections. Tambuwal made the request on Thursday when he received the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Stuart Symington, in Sokoto.