You can now watch exciting moments from ‘See Gobbe’ and ‘Double Wahala’ on the new BBNaija pop-up channel

As the countdown to the eagerly anticipated fourth season of Big Brother Naija heats up, MultiChoice Nigeria will be treating fans of the popular reality TV show to an exclusive reunion show and special pop-up channel on DStv and GOtv starting in March.

The BBNaija pop-up channel will open on Friday, 1 March at 10am and will run till Sunday, 31 March at midnight on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 and feature highlights from the previous two seasons – See Gobbe and Double Wahala. The excitement goes a notch higher with a special reunion show which will air from Monday, 18 March to Sunday, 31 March and features the stars of the BBNaija Double Wahala season. The BBNaija pop-up channel is available to active customers on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family, Access and GOtv Max and Plus.

This has been the most anticipated BBNaija season yet since the announcement of its return for a fourth season in January. Auditions for the show recorded a massive turnout in eight locations across the country followed by an innovative online audition process which closed on the 27th of March. The pop-up channel will take fans and viewers alike on a trip down memory lane while whetting their appetites on the start of the new season.

To find out more about the BBNaija pop-up channel and other stories, visit https://africamagic.dstv.com/show/big-brother-nigeria  You can also follow the Big Brother Naija social media fan pages for news and updates using the hashtag #BBNaija on Twitter @bbnaija, Instagram @bigbronaija and Facebook www.facebook.com/bigbrothernaija as well as on all social media pages of DStvGOtv and Africa Magic.

