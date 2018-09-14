These are the stories you should be monitoring today:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday approved the appointment of Yusuf Magaji Bichi as the new Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to a statement by the Media Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, on Thursday, Bichi replaces Matthew Seiyeifa who has been in acting capacity after the dismissal of Lawal Daura.

The appointment takes effect from Friday, September 14, 2018.

Farmlands and houses in no fewer than 100 communities in Nigeria’s North Central state of Niger have been submerged following the overflow of the River Niger. leaving residents of the affected communities homeless.

There are however no reports of casualties from the development but the Governor of Niger, Abubakar Bello, who has visited the communities with other members of the state executive to find ways of relocating the residents.

A Channels Television report indicates that the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) had earlier issued a flood alert for seven states – Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Anambra, Delta, and Bayelsa – on the floodplains of River Niger.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has on Thursday, responded to the statements credited to former President, Goodluck Jonathan potraying him as having psychological issues.

The Chief Press Secretary to Oshiomhole in responding on his behalf, described former President Goodluck Jonathan as a zoologist from the swamps of Otueke who ran a disastrous presidency and as such ‘his diagnosis’ was of no merit and unworthy of further debate.

He also berated the former President for “unseemingly name-calling,” without addressing the core points raised by Oshiomhole, as he said Jonathan felt the easier path was to counter-accuse the APC leader with exactly the same damning allegation.

The ruling All Progressives Congress has reacted to the purported defection of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara from it’s fold to the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Spokesman of the APC, Yekini Nabena who reacted to the media reports in a statement on Thursday, said it was not surprising Dogara joined the opposition in view of his anti-party activities in the National Assembly, adding that he is a political paperweight in his home Bauchi state merely used and dumped by his political master to achieve their selfish political ends at the time he emerged Speaker.

“We would advise Dogara against his ill-advised decision to recontest his House of Representatives seat under the opposition party he is linked with because a crushing and humiliating defeat surely awaits him,” he said.

The embattled Deputy governor of Imo, Prince Eze Madumere, has submitted his nomination form to contest the governorship seat of the state on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Madumere arrived at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja, on Thursday at 11:30 a.m and was received by a top official of the party, Abubakar Kari.

Speaking to the journalists after submitting his forms, he promised to provide good governance and true leadership to the people of Imo, just as he called for the support of all Imolites, assuring them of a leadership that will make them find fulfillment and restore their dignity.

And stories from around the world:

North and South Korea opened a joint liaison office in the Northern city of Kaesong on Friday as they knit closer ties ahead of President Moon Jae-in’s visit to Pyongyang next week. (AFP)

The current world trade system is not perfect and China supports reforms to it, including to the World Trade Organization, to make it fairer and more effective, Beijing’s top diplomat has said. (Reuters)

The US President Donald Trump said Washington is under “no pressure” to achieve a trade deal with China as the prospect of new tariffs loom. (BBC)

The UN Security Council has extended the mandate for the UNSMIL mission in Libya by another year, until September 15, 2019, but did not endorse a December 10 date for elections that were agreed to in a Paris meeting four months ago. (Al Jazeera)

Jeff Bezos, Amazon.com Inc’s founder and the world’s richest person, said on Thursday he will commit $2 billion to helping homeless families and starting pre-schools for low-income communities. (Reuters)