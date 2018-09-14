Entertainment Roundup: Drake and Cardi B dominate BET’s Hip Hop Awards nominations | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Drake and Cardi B lead 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards nominations

Drake and Cardi B are leading the pack with the most nominations at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards.

Rounding out the top 3 is Childish Gambino, who raked in six of his own and at five nods each are Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar. It is set to take place on October 6 at The Fillmore Miami Beach’s Jackie Gleason Theater.

Also, same Cardi B and Drake lead the 2018 nominees for the American Music Awards.

The pair eight have eigh nods, while Ed Sheeran and Post Malone each earned six and Camila Cabello followed with five.

Hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross, the AMAs, will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on October 9 at 8:00 pm ET on ABC.

Jay-Z tops Forbes list of highest-paid hip-hop acts 2018

Rapper Jay-Z real name Shawn Carter, has been named the highest-paid hip-hop act of 2018 after collecting $76.5 million (£59 million) over the past 12 months.

Jay-Z has overtaken rapper and record producer Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who accrued $64 million (£49 million) largely thanks to a drinks empire that includes the Ciroc brand of vodka. Kendrick Lamar is third on the list after pulling in $58 million (£45 million) while Drake is fourth with $47 million (£36 million) after his music had over five billion streams in the past 12 months. This made the Canadian rapper the most consumed musician in the world, according to Forbes. J Cole is in fifth place with $35.5 million (£27.3 million) while Dr Dre and Nas are tied for sixth with $35 million (£26.8 million). See full list here. Eminem regrets he used a homophobic slur in Kamikaze track ‘Fall’ In an interview series with Sway, Eminem discussed his disses against Tyler, the Creator and Earl Sweatshirt on the Kamikaze track “Fall.” “Tyler create nothin’, I see why you called yourself a f****t, bitch,” he rapped on the song. In the interview, Eminem expressed regret for using the homophobic insult in the song. “I think the word that I called him on that song was one of the things where I felt like this might be too far,” he said. “Because in my quest to hurt him, I realise that I was hurting a lot of other people by saying it. … It was one of the things that I kept going back to and going ‘I don’t feel right with this.'”