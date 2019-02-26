The Big 5: Buhari beats Atiku in Lagos with over 130,000 votes; APGA, PDP protest as Okorocha wins senatorial poll | Other top stories

Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has been declared the winner of Saturday’s Imo West senatorial election.

The returning officer, Prof Francis Ibeawuchi, announced at the collation centre in Orlu on Monday that Okorocha of the All Progressive Congress polled 97,762 votes to win the election ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Mr Jones Onyereri (68,117) and All Progressive Grand Alliance’s Osita Izunaso (30,084). However, his opponents and their supporters protested against the result. Izunaso, who rejected the result, alleged that Okorocha didn’t deserve to win.

The ex-lawmaker, who left the APC for APGA last year, alleged in an interview with reporters after the announcement that Okorocha manipulated the poll. Furthermore, House of Representatives and PDP deputy governorship candidate in the state, Gerald Iroha, has accused Okorocha of electoral fraud.

Iroha, who addressed a press conference in Owerri on Monday, claimed the governor and his aides used policemen and soldiers to intimidate voters.

Buhari beats Atiku in Lagos with over 130,000 votes

President Muhammadu Buhari has won the Presidential election in Lagos State, by defeating his rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, with a 132,798 vote margin.

The margin was lower than the 160,143 votes with which Buhari defeated Jonathan in 2015 in the megapolis. Buhari then polled 792,460 votes, while Jonathan got 632,327.

Buhari wins Kaduna