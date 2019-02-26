The Big 5: Buhari beats Atiku in Lagos with over 130,000 votes; APGA, PDP protest as Okorocha wins senatorial poll | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today:
Buhari wins Niger
President Muhammadu Buhari, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s presidential elections, has scored 612,371 votes in Niger. Anjela Mary, the State Collation Officer for the Presidential election, announced this at the INEC headquarters in Minna on Monday. Mary, who is the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Lokoja, said Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 218,052 votes.
APGA, PDP protest as Okorocha wins senatorial poll
The returning officer, Prof Francis Ibeawuchi, announced at the collation centre in Orlu on Monday that Okorocha of the All Progressive Congress polled 97,762 votes to win the election ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Mr Jones Onyereri (68,117) and All Progressive Grand Alliance’s Osita Izunaso (30,084). However, his opponents and their supporters protested against the result. Izunaso, who rejected the result, alleged that Okorocha didn’t deserve to win.
The ex-lawmaker, who left the APC for APGA last year, alleged in an interview with reporters after the announcement that Okorocha manipulated the poll. Furthermore, House of Representatives and PDP deputy governorship candidate in the state, Gerald Iroha, has accused Okorocha of electoral fraud.
Iroha, who addressed a press conference in Owerri on Monday, claimed the governor and his aides used policemen and soldiers to intimidate voters.
Buhari beats Atiku in Lagos with over 130,000 votes
President Muhammadu Buhari has won the Presidential election in Lagos State, by defeating his rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, with a 132,798 vote margin.
The margin was lower than the 160,143 votes with which Buhari defeated Jonathan in 2015 in the megapolis. Buhari then polled 792,460 votes, while Jonathan got 632,327.
Buhari wins Kaduna
President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the Feb. 23 election held in Kaduna state with 993,482 votes. Prof. Bello Shehu, the Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the result on Monday in Kaduna. Shehu said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, scored 613,318 votes in the poll.
Agbaje kicks against election violence in Lagos
The governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje, has kicked against the violence carried out across the state during the presidential and National Assembly elections which held on Saturday, February 23, 2019.
Agbaje, during a press briefing on Monday, added that the mayhem was a deliberate attempt by the ruling All Progressives Party to deprive members of the PDP to exercise their civic rights.
Leave a reply