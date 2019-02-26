JJ Okocha congratulates BetKing on its 1st Anniversary as a leader in the Sports betting industry

Sports icon and ex-Nigerian International, JayJay Okocha congratulated fastest growing betting brand, BetKing on marking their first year in operation.

In an era where sports betting companies come and go, BetKing has achieved 12 months of innovation and steady growth, revolutionizing betting as a business in Nigeria. Within a year, it has become the 2nd biggest betting company in Nigeria and the fastest growing, with a presence in all 36 states in Nigeria, creating over 30,000 jobs through its agency network.

As the King of bookmakers, BetKing pioneered the first Black Friday in the Nigerian Betting Industry last November, a package that included the biggest odds boosts of the year, new special markets, giveaways and free access to the Genius Gold Plan on BetEnsured.

BetKing was also honoured as the winner of the Global Best-In-Class Sports Betting Company of the Year, 2018 at the Global Quality Excellence Awards 2018.

To commemorate her first-year anniversary, the company embarked on several activities throughout the month of February – 28 days of Festivities, riding on the campaign called “One for The Kings”. The objective was to celebrate all Kings and Queens who have been with the brand since its inception. According to Head of Marketing, Ruby Chuku, “Kingdoms feature support – and we are thankful to our customers and partners who chose to put their trust in us and support us in our journey to provide service excellence and creating life-changing moments.” As a mark of social responsibility, the company went beyond betting to also support a number of children’s homes with essentials to sustain their operations. The homes visited in Lagos included the Little Saints Orphanage, Love Home Orphanage and House of Mercy Children’s Home.

As pacesetters in the betting Industry, BetKing organized a state-of-the-art royal dinner for two of her lucky punters, which had never been done by any other Sports betting company in Nigeria. It was a night of glamour and love as the couples dinned at the Radisson Blu hotel in Ikeja on Valentine’s day. BetKing customers also took to social media to appreciate the brand for the prizes won and delivered.

Neil Bothma, Chief Opportunity Officer of BetKing expressed that the business had witnessed several milestones within one year of operation – “we are celebrating a year of crowning Kings, building Kingmakers and creating life-changing moments of excitement. There is much more to do and we are dedicated to adding value to the society as they have given us an opportunity to do so.”

BetKing is a sports betting company in Lagos, offering online services nationwide and agency services in Nigeria. Among the offerings of the company’s services are sports betting, not restricted to football, hockey, cricket, tennis, basketball and more, customized state-of-the-art virtual games including the exclusive Kings’ League.

BetKing also offers partnership opportunities for individuals who have a passion for business.

To join the Playground for Kings, users can visit www.betking.com to sign up.