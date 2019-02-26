Article

#NigeriaDecides: Akpabio loses 2nd term Senate bid to PDP

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced Christopher Stephen Ekpenyong, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of  Saturday’s Senatorial election conducted inAkwa Ibom North Senatorial District.

According to the results announced by the Resident Electoral Commission (REC) and Returning Officer in the state, Professor Peter Ogban, the PDP candidate polled 118,215 votes to defeat a former Governor of Akwa Ibom and incumbent Senator Godswill Akpabio, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 83,158 votes.

Similarly, caniddate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Nsikak Ekong also won the election for Ikot Ekpene/Essien Udim/Obot Akara Federal constituency as announced by the Returning officer, Dr. Daniel Udoh, polling 29,849 votes to defeat Emmanuel Akpan of the All Progressives Congress (APC)  who scored 2,052 votes.

