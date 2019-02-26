The Late 5: Ngige threatens to sue over Buhari’s defeat in Anambra; Fresh violence reported in Kajuru, Kaduna | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Fresh violence reported in Kajuru, Kaduna

APC leads in announced NASS results The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released results of 118 National Assembly seats out of the 469. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that from ongoing collations since elections on Saturday, 44 winners have been announced for Senatorial positions out of 109 as at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Eleven winners are from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), 32 from All Progressives Congress (APC) and one from Young Progressive Party (YPP). Also, 74 winners have been announced by INEC for the House of Representatives seats out of 360. NAN reports that 24 are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), six from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and 44 from the All Progressives Party (APC). ECOWAS, AU, UN caution on rejection of election results ECOWAS, African Union and United Nations have cautioned Nigerian political parties to refrain from rejecting results of elections which were being announced. The bodies urged aggrieved political parties to wait to conclusion of the exercise and thereafter take legal action to seek redress. The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had on Monday rejected the results. The rejection was made by the National Chairman of the Party, Mr. Uche Secondus as they were being announced. A statement released in Abuja on Tuesday said the attention of ECOWAS, AU and UN has been drawn to the rejection of results of the presidential elections conducted on “3rd of February

Ngige threatens to sue over Buhari’s defeat in Anambra

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has threatened to sue the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the defeat of Muhammadu Buhari in Anambra State in Saturday’s poll.

The Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, recorded a landslide victory in Anambra, polling 487,550 votes to defeat Mr Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, who recorded 31,452 votes. But Mr Ngige, who is the agent of Mr Buhari in the election, faulted the results INEC declared in the Idemili area of state.

PDP wins Delta

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won Saturday’s presidential election in Delta.

The collation officer for the election in the state, Seth Jaja, who announced the result in Asaba, said that the party won in 23 local government areas out of 25 in the state. Mr Jaja, from Federal University, Otuoke, declared that PDP polled 594,068 votes across the 25 local government areas, while All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 221,292 votes.