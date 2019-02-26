Today’s Noisemakers: Betty Irabor, Gbenga Sesan, Ayo Sogunro, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

My team closed early yesterday because of a rumored disturbance/ crisis on the mainland. We don’t need this kind of tension,insecurity and fear in the land. INEC please announce the winners.,. Free us abeg. — Betty Irabor (@BettyIrabor) February 26, 2019

INEC must think this is Big Brother.

My Sudanese colleague just said “I think Nigeria should split like my country did. Your diversity isn’t your strength, it is your major weakness” — Mister 19.03 (@PeterOzzy) February 26, 2019

Deep, deep, deep.

Some of us have been saying elections will not help Nigeria in the way you all imagine and what we need is a mass agitation for structural level constitutional reforms. But it took you Atiku to realise the system is a mess and now you want us to burn it all? You’re unserious. — Ayo Sogunro (@ayosogunro) February 26, 2019

Unserious, scrupulous element!

Dear Nigerian youth, please see Nigeria beyond your nose. Travel. Read. Make friends outside your ethnic group. This is 2019 and with all the tools and opportunities available, you can’t get stuck with assumptions built on myopic views of other regions of your country. — ‘Gbénga Sèsan (@gbengasesan) February 26, 2019

Irrespective of who is decleared winner by INEC, we need to ask questions of this very shameful and embarrassing electoral process. And irrespective of who you voted for, you should agree with me that INEC needs significant upgrade. — Dr. Dípò | The Career🔌 (@OgbeniDipo) February 26, 2019

That #IAmNorth and tweets to defend the #Northerners that are in abyss of poverty and higher rate of (western) illiteracy are all nonsense if we can’t solve our problems. We must tell ourselves some bitter truth. Our population shouldn’t be only useful during election. — Aliyu Dahiru Aliyu 📚 (@Aliyussufiy) February 26, 2019

Nollywood, this is your best chance to release “Nigeria has fallen”. Don’t blow it. — President Carter (@psalmcarter) February 26, 2019

Nigeria has risen, you should have said. Idiot.

Wait, you don’t have female friends that randomly engage you with proper nudes? You’re really suffering my nigga. — Odenigwe. (@Uncle_sidney) February 26, 2019

Brother Sidney, don’t let your pastor see this.