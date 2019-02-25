Oyo Governor, Ajimobi loses Senate bid to PDP; APC’s Folarin, Buhari wins 2 other seats

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the results of the 3 Senatorial elections held across Oyo on Saturday, with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) winning 2 of the Senatorial Districts, while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won one Senatorial District.

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost his return bid to the Senate to represent Oyo South senatorial district, having polled 92,217 votes as against 105,720 votes secured by Kola Balogun, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who was declared the winner of the Senatorial election., while the incumbent senator representing the district, Soji Akanbi of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) came third.

According to the results announced by the Returning officer of the district, Wole Akinsola, at the INEC collation centre office in Ibadan, the PDP won in Ibadan North, Ibadan Northwest, Ibadan Northeast, Ibadan Southeast, Ibarapa North, Ibarapa East while the APC won in three of the local governments in the senatorial district; Ibadan Southwest, Ibarapa Central and Ido.

In Oyo Central Senatorial District, Former Senate Leader and flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Teslim Kolawole Folarin, has been declared winner of the Senatorial seat, as he won six out of eleven local governments of the Senatorial District; Oluyole, Ọna-ara, Egbeda, Surulere, Ogo-Oluwa and Lagelu, with a total of 91,080 votes against 83,600 votes scored by Oyebisi Ilaja of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Returning Officer of the District, Prof Idowu Peter Farai, in declaring him as the winner of the Oyo Central Senatorial Election, announced his fulfilment of the election requirements as the one with the ‘absolute votes’ out of the total votes cast of 286, 995 in the district.

Similarly, the incumbent Senator representing Oyo North at the National Assembly and the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election, Abdulfatai Buhari, has been declared the winner of the election that took place on Saturday, scored a total of 107, 703 votes to defeat his closest rival, former House of Representatives Leader, Mulikat Akande Adeola of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 89, 365 votes.

According to the results announced by Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer in the district, Professor Jonathan Aileru at the collation centre in Iseyin, “Senator Buhari, having polled the highest vote in the election, is hereby re-elected as the Senator representing Oyo North.”

Senator Buhari’s re-election made him the first Senator from Oyo North Senatorial District to win election into the red chamber twice.