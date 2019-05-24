The Big 5: Court fixes June 24 for Saraki’s suit against EFCC; CAN, JNI clash over FG’s radio station for herdsmen | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

CAN, JNI clash over FG’s radio station for herdsmen

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum and the Christian Association of Nigeria have clashed with the Jama’atu Nasril Islam, led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar lll, over a radio licence acquired by the Federal Government to reach herdsmen. The CAN spokesman, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, faulted the government approach to the herdsmen-farmers’ crisis, noting that setting up of a radio station could not be the solution to the challenge.

Court fixes June 24 for Saraki’s suit against EFCC

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Thursday fixed June 24 for the hearing of two suits filed by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to challenge his probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

This was despite the petition sent on Tuesday by the EFCC to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Adamu Abdu-Kafarati, accusing Justice Taiwo of bias in his handling of cases involving the commission and requesting the re-assignment of all the cases to another judge of the court.

Atiku alleges plot to set him up, wants Lai Mohammed arrested

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, raised the alarm over alleged plan by some people to cause crisis in parts of the country and accuse him of being responsible for the skirmishes. He said the plan, being spearheaded by “unscrupulous and anti-democratic elements,” for coming weeks, was aimed at smearing his personality.

Atiku made the allegation in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja by his media adviser, Paul Ibe.

140 IPOB members arraigned for allegedly plotting to overthrow Buhari

An Enugu East Magistrates Court presided by Magistrate A. N. Chioke has remanded 140 members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) over an alleged treason.

The defendants, who were brought to the court in three 608 buses and one 18-seater bus, were said to have conspired to commit treasonable felony.

Plaintiff asks court to bar Gbajabiamila over alleged conviction

The Federal High Court in Abuja has been asked to declare the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, unfit to be elected as a member or Speaker of the House of Representatives over an allegation that he was convicted for fraud and dishonesty in the United States of America in 2007.