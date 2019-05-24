The YNaija Cover – the 24th of May

Follow the links to read our latest stories and analyses on trending topics:
The Big 5: Court fixes June 24 for Saraki’s suit against EFCC; CAN, JNI clash over FG’s radio station for herdsmen | Other top stories
The Late 5: Abike Dabiri denies report on Ethiopian and Egypt Airlines running drug cartels in Nigeria; ASUU threatens another strike, says Buhari’s govt is to blame | Other stories
Just In: Nigeria gets substantive Inspector General of Police
The police raid of Marie Stopes clinic in Lagos proves that women’s rights are under attack
We are excited that Akwaeke Emezi’s debut novel “Freshwater” is set to be adapted into a TV series
