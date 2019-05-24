Elnathan John drags Reno Omokri to hellfire and back over insensitive comments on late Kenyan writer Binyavanga Wainaina

The unexpected death of Kenyan writer, LGBTQ activist and literary trailblazer Binyavanga Wainaina has given social media a lot to talk about since Wednesday. Tributes have mostly poured in from the literary and LGBTQ communities, but there have also been disgusting and unwarranted comments from people who have used Wainaina’s death to propagate their homophobia. For example, this tweet below:


And then, there was this egregiously insensitive tweet from Reno Omokri that I have been trying to understand, in the context of how can one be this irredeemably stupid?


Replying someone like Omokri over that tweet would have been a waste. Still, I was dizzy with excitement when Elnathan John responded, in such scorching, savage way:

 

The former presidential spokesman got what he deserved. That said, we are still reeling in shock from the death of Wainaina, and our thoughts are with his family in this sad time.

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

