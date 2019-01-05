The Big 5: FG meeting with Labour leaders leads to deadlock; Ensure release of Leah Sharibu, Cherubim and Seraphim tells Buhari | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today:

Ensure release of Leah Sharibu, Christian leaders urge Buhari

Nearly a year since the abduction of Leah Sharibu by terrorist group Boko Haram, leaders of the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria on Friday at the State House, Abuja, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the immediate release of Leah Sharibu, one of the schoolgirls still in the captivity. Held for simply refusing to renounce her faith, the delegation leader Solomon Adegboyega also told President Buhari to remain resolute, particularly in the war against corruption.

FG meeting with Labour leaders inconclusive

Following Friday’s meeting between the federal government and Labour bodies to avert the planned nationwide strike to begin January 8, the outcome was inconclusive. The imminent protest was to drive the implementation of the new minimum wage of N30,ooo by the government. Speaking to journalists, the NLC president said: “We have had a social dialogue bothering on the national minimum wage as you are aware and the meeting decided to adjourn and reconvene on Monday for us to do further consultations before the issues are concluded. But we have not been able to conclude and we have agreed to reconvene to tidy the process. The issue at stake is to make sure that the bill is transmitted and also other auxiliary issues that government says they are trying to put together.”

The meeting was adjourned for 5pm on Monday.

There will be trouble if APC rigs 2019 elections – ex-Nigeria Governor, Babangida Aliyu

After presenting party flags to PDP candidates in Dutse, Jigawa yesterday, the former governor of Niger Babangida Aliyu said there will be trouble if the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) rigs the 2019 general elections. Furthermore, he said Nigerians and the international community are anticipating an excellent election devoid of rigging.

Dino Melaye surrenders to police, slumps minutes later

Following the widely reported arrest of Senator Dino Melaye by the police yesterday, he appeared very weak and could not walk by himself and had to be helped into the office where he slumped as he was breathing heavily. He was said to asthmatic, but currently in stable condition.

Boko Haram: Fight to finish, Buratai orders troops

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai has ordered troops battling Boko Haram in the North-east and bandits in the North-west to “fight to finish.” The Army chief gave the order yesterday while inaugurating the Special Motor Cycle Section of 117 Task Force Battalion’s Quick Response Group in Chibok, Borno State.