The Big 5: INEC omits Okorocha’s name from senators-elect list; Soldiers stopped us from monitoring Rivers poll – EU observers | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today:

INEC declares PDP’s Governor Ishaku winner of Taraba governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Darius Ishaku, as the winner of the 2019 governorship election held on Saturday in Taraba.

The Returning Officer for the election, Shehu Iya, at about 3.50 a.m. Tuesday at the INEC office in Jalingo pronounced Mr Ishiaku, who is the incumbent governor, as the winner having satisfied the requirement of the law.

INEC releases list of elected Senators, APC – 62 PDP – 37

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released a list of senators elected for the ninth assembly so far. These lawmakers were voted in by millions of Nigerians who came out on February 23 to also vote in a president and a vice for another term of four years.

Also elected were members of the House of Representatives. See list on Premium Times.

PDP’s Ihedioha wins Imo governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released a list of senators elected for the ninth assembly so far. These lawmakers were voted in by millions of Nigerians who came out on February 23 to also vote in a president and a vice for another term of four years.

Also elected were members of the House of Representatives. Announcing the results of the election at about 12 midnight on Monday, the state’s returning officer and Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Umundike, Abia State, Francis Atunta, gave the total registered voters across the state’s 27 local government areas as 2,221,008 and the total accredited voters as 823,743.

INEC omits Okorocha from Senators-elect list

Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha was omitted by the Independent National Electoral Commission among the senators-elect that will  receive  their certificates of return on Thursday. Okorocha won in the  February 23 Imo West senatorial election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

The  Returning Officer for the election, Prof Francis Ibeawuchi, declared Okorocha as the winner of the poll,  having  polled 97,762  votes ahead of his closest rival, Mr Jones Onyereri of the Peoples Democratic Party, who had 68,117 votes.

However, both the PDP and the All Progressives Grand  Alliance protested against  the  declaration  of Okorocha as the winner of the election.

Soldiers stopped us from monitoring Rivers poll – EU observers

The European Union Observation Mission to Nigeria says soldiers barred them from monitoring elections in Rivers. The observers made the allegation in their preliminary report in Abuja on Monday. Addressing journalists, the Chief Observer, Maria Arena, noted that they came to Nigeria on the invitation of INEC to monitor the elections and make recommendation

Tags: , , , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 11, 2019

Carrington Youth Fellowship Initiative holds workshop, up-skills 10 teachers for educational transformation

The Carrington Youth Fellowship Initiative 2018 Education Team have fulfilled their mandate of upskilling teachers for educational transformation. The team ...

Bernard Dayo March 11, 2019

The Late 5: El-Rufai wins Kaduna governorship elections; Code of Conduct Tribunal orders daily of hearing of Onnoghen’s trial | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: El-Rufai wins Kaduna governorship elections The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 11, 2019

Just In: Air Peace reacts to Boeing 737 MAX 8 ‘purchase’

Following Sunday’s ill-fated crash of a Nairobi-bound Boeing 737 MAX 8 belonging to Ethiopian Airlines, and a similar crash of ...

Bernard Dayo March 11, 2019

Upcoming zombie comedy ”Little Monsters” proves that we are living in the year of Lupita Nyong’o

We are living in the year of Lupita Nyong’o, take it or leave it. Nyong’o’s return to the screens since ...

Wilfred Okiche March 11, 2019

Obituary: Adeyemo Elebute; surgeon, academic, entrepreneur

On 23, February, renowned surgeon, medical elder, distinguished academic and exemplary entrepreneur, Professor Adeyemo Emmanuel Elebute breathed his last. He ...

Bernard Dayo March 11, 2019

The Big 5: Nigerian professor, Pius Adesanmi, dies in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash; PDP rejects suspension of electoral process in Rivers | Other top stories

Here are the top stories you should be monitoring today: PDP rejects suspension of electoral process in Rivers The Peoples ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail