The Big 5: INEC omits Okorocha’s name from senators-elect list; Soldiers stopped us from monitoring Rivers poll – EU observers | Other top stories

INEC declares PDP’s Governor Ishaku winner of Taraba governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Darius Ishaku, as the winner of the 2019 governorship election held on Saturday in Taraba.

The Returning Officer for the election, Shehu Iya, at about 3.50 a.m. Tuesday at the INEC office in Jalingo pronounced Mr Ishiaku, who is the incumbent governor, as the winner having satisfied the requirement of the law.

INEC releases list of elected Senators, APC – 62 PDP – 37

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released a list of senators elected for the ninth assembly so far. These lawmakers were voted in by millions of Nigerians who came out on February 23 to also vote in a president and a vice for another term of four years.

Also elected were members of the House of Representatives. See list on Premium Times.

PDP’s Ihedioha wins Imo governorship election

Also elected were members of the House of Representatives. Announcing the results of the election at about 12 midnight on Monday, the state’s returning officer and Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Umundike, Abia State, Francis Atunta, gave the total registered voters across the state’s 27 local government areas as 2,221,008 and the total accredited voters as 823,743.

INEC omits Okorocha from Senators-elect list

Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha was omitted by the Independent National Electoral Commission among the senators-elect that will receive their certificates of return on Thursday. Okorocha won in the February 23 Imo West senatorial election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

The Returning Officer for the election, Prof Francis Ibeawuchi, declared Okorocha as the winner of the poll, having polled 97,762 votes ahead of his closest rival, Mr Jones Onyereri of the Peoples Democratic Party, who had 68,117 votes.

However, both the PDP and the All Progressives Grand Alliance protested against the declaration of Okorocha as the winner of the election.

Soldiers stopped us from monitoring Rivers poll – EU observers

The European Union Observation Mission to Nigeria says soldiers barred them from monitoring elections in Rivers. The observers made the allegation in their preliminary report in Abuja on Monday. Addressing journalists, the Chief Observer, Maria Arena, noted that they came to Nigeria on the invitation of INEC to monitor the elections and make recommendation