Carrington Youth Fellowship Initiative holds workshop, up-skills 10 teachers for educational transformation

The Carrington Youth Fellowship Initiative 2018 Education Team have fulfilled their mandate of upskilling teachers for educational transformation. The team sponsored by the U.S consulate Lagos is made up of 5 innovative Nigerians from different works of life.

The workshop which held from 6th – 8th of March 2019, was coordinated and managed by the team members, Hannah Afia, a Demand Analyst, Nestlé Central and West Africa Region, Accra, Ghana

Abraham Femi Abraham, Programmes Officer, LEAP Africa; Toluwanimi Afolayan , Research Officer at the Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi, Lagos State, Nigeria; Eleso Moyosoreoluwa, a Broadcast Journalist and event host, Hammed Kayode Alabi, Founder/Executive Director Kayode Alabi Leadership and Career Initiative (KLCI) with support from organisations such as LEAP Africa, Agegepulse, Nestle Company, Empatico, Steering for Greatness Foundation, Aggital works, OneAfricanChild Foundation, and Volunteer Hub Nigeria.

At the workshop, after careful selection of participants and facilitators from the education sector, 40 teachers across 10 schools in Agege community were trained on 21st century skills including emotional intelligence, future of works, classroom psychology, gender inclusion, facilitation skills, design thinking and so on.

The event opened with a message from Patrick Wilcox, Vice Consul with the U.S Consulate General in Lagos and also the team mentor. Patrick on behalf of the Consul general Lagos, F John Bray welcomed the participants to the workshop charging them to be the change the education sector needs.

Speaking with some of the participants at the end of the event, Adigun Ibironke Oke, a teacher at Lagooz schools Agege could not hide her excitement as she appreciated the team for the innovation adding that it was a privilege to have been selected for the workshop. She also affirmed her commitment to cascading the knowledge to her colleagues as she concluded the workshop not just as a participant but also as one of the 10 Teachers’ Champions showcased.

Hannah Afia a member of the team thanked the U.S consulate for the support and called on stakeholders in the education sector to also join in supporting programs targeted at educational development.

At the closing ceremony, the Tutor General Education District 1, Dr. Yinka Ayandele charged the teachers to continue in the transformative stead and be good examples to colleagues. Speaking through her representative, Mrs Ishola M.O, a Director of Education, she charged the organizers of the event to do more not leaving out the public sector.

The team also revealed that they will be providing support to the teachers to ensure they train other trainers in their schools and also launch an open-source online learning repository for teachers as a means to sustain and scale the impact of the project.