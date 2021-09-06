Dreams from the Slum, The True and Pure Religion Foundation collaborate to celebrate International Day of Charity

Going back to school which was a routine ritual is now fraught with uncertainty and challenges for families especially those living in slum area due to the current hike in the cost of goods and services.

To promote civic goals, Dreams from the Slum Empowerment Initiative” and “The True and Pure Religion Foundation partnered to celebrate International Day of Charity through the provision of educational scholarship and school materials.

According to Isaac Success Omoyele (founder of Dreams from the Slum) “ Most families are unable to prepare their children for a new school session and this will lead to an increased number of children who would drop out of school, hence our Smart in school project mitigates this by providing them with all their school materials and further provide scholarship to those who has never been to school or dropped out of school previously.”

With the support from LEAP Africa, Delifrost, Lagos Food Bank, IJA foundation, JTA foundation, Adlai Heroes Foundation; the event which held In Ajegunle In Lagos had over 200 children who received basic educational materials such as schools bags, note books, textbooks, pencil, pen, school sandals etc while about 50 others got educational scholarship for a full school session.

The event which had a special guest, Chioma Ilekaent further to enlighten the parents on best practices to develop relationship with their children and further shared the importance of prioritizing the education of their children not minding their background.

A parent who disclosed her name as “mama Sandra” expressed her gratitude adding that the support will go a long way to reduce expenses on her.

Dreams from the Slum Empowerment Initiative is a community based non profit committed to making the dreams of people living in the slum to become a reality, using education, empowerment and mentorship. The organisation runs a tuition free school ( My Dream Stead School) for out of school children which is sustained by generous donations from inidividuals, partners and co-operate bodies who pays for the children to remain in school.

If you will like to learn more about Dreams From The Slum Empowerment Initiative and her projects, visit

www.dreamsfromtheslum.org Call/Whatsapp: +2348179586733

Donations can be made payable via

Paypal – [email protected]

Zenith bank – 1015553042 Dreams from the slum