BBNaija: Liquorose detonates ‘bombshell’ on her relationship with Emmanuel

Last night was a roller coaster of emotions in the Big Brother Naija house, as the housemates were forced to say goodbye to four other contestants.

It was a nerve-racking and gut-wrenching experience for a moment, but that moment, as you would expect in a gritty reality game show like this, didn’t last. Soon after the evictions, the housemates went back to being themselves – to what must have been working for them to remain in the game.



For Emmanuel and Liquorose, what has been working for them is the relationship content they so graciously deliver. However, a few conversations that were had last night, signified some trouble may be lurking in paradise. For some reason, Liquorose said to some of the housemates that she cannot fall in love in the house based on her conviction that any such emotion shown in the house is obviously fake. Her fear seemed to be that falling in love in the house is a strategy to win the game.

While her observation was spot on, her declaration of not being in love can only at this point be taken with a grain of salt. There is absolutely nothing she has shown to indicate that she is not already in love and she has so far on the show, appeared to be head over heels with Emmanuel. Even when Emmanuel seemed hesitant to stick with her during the second week of the show, she was persistent in her efforts to make the relationship work.

Her fear is honestly rational as many couples in previous seasons who claimed to be in love while on the show, split the moment the show was over and Liquorose has been adamant about not wanting that to be the case for her. From day one, she has worn her heart on her sleeves, as she seems like the kind of person unable to fake an emotion.

More than that however, her fear is also rational because more than one female housemate has alluded to the fact that Emmanuel may be a flirt. JMK and Maria while in the house made a similar observation and Angel pointed out the same to JayPaul and Saskay.

“Everyone knows Emmanuel is a flirt. Do you know how many times he has told me I can’t wait to see you outside? But if I talk now they will say it’s because it’s me, next thing it will become a problem. Everyone knows what he has been doing,” Angel said.

Perhaps, Liquorose is a part of ‘everyone,’ as she may have caught wind of his alleged flirty nature. Also, White Money had to call Emmanuel aside and advised him to keep making Liquorose happy, avoiding Angel at all cost.

“Even if you decide to go after her, make sure Liquorose doesn’t notice or get to see you both; it won’t make sense. Just maintain the pace you have now, you started with her, just stick with her. Keep it real with 2Sure because what you need is 2sure,” White Money said. His mention of 2Sure was in apparent reference to Liquorose, for the fact that his relationship with her is keeping him in the game.