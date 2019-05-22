The Late 5: LUTH resident doctors protest, issue ultimatum to management; Over 30 killed as gunmen raid Katsina communities | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Presidency sets up task force to clear Apapa gridlock within two weeks

The Presidency on Wednesday has set up a task force headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to clear up the gridlock in Apapa and its environs within two weeks. The task force was set up as a result of a presidential directive, which ordered the removal of trucks on bridges and roads in Apapa as well as the restoration of law and order in that part of Lagos.

LUTH resident doctors protest, issue ultimatum to management

Residents doctors at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, on Wednesday protested against the management of the hospital to press home their demands. The President, Association of Resident Doctors, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, Dr. Kayode Makinde, said it was painful that some of the resident doctors in the hospital have not been paid for five months.

Over 30 killed as gunmen raid Katsina communities

More than 30 persons were killed after suspected bandits attacked some communities in Katsina state between Monday and Tuesday. Some of the affected communities are Mara Zamfarawa village in Danmusa local government area (LGA); Sabon-Layin Galadima community of Faskari LGA; and Yar’Gamji village of Batsari LGA.

The suspects were said to have also carted away some animals. Eleven persons were said to have been killed at Sabon-Layin Galadima village of Faskari LGA. Gambo Isah, police spokesman in the state, said those killed in Faskari were members of a vigilante group.

Buhari orders ministers to work till May 28

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed ministers to continue working in their offices until Tuesday, May 28th. He said this on Wednesday at the valedictory federal executive council held at the state house, Abuja.

Presidential Tribunal hears Atiku, PDP’s petitions

The presidential election petition tribunal on Wednesday continued hearing into an application challenging the election of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23 general elections. The petition was brought by the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.