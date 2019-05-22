The Mente De Moda ultimate shopping edition with the June bug is back and it’s loaded

For 6 years, Mente De Moda has constantly given us the ultimate shopping edition by connecting various Small and Medium businesses involved in production and sales to a cosmopolitan audience.

This month, Mente De Moda presents Nigeria’s best shopping experience which is set to hold on 2nd June 2019 at Bics Garden, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

After monthly explosive editions of the Mente de Moda, the event has now become the premier shopping event that brings a blend of food, music, fashion, art and lifestyle industries all in one location. Lifestyle lovers from around the country come together to celebrate Nigeria’s finest small and medium businesses. The June Bug promises to be better than anything you have ever experienced; packed with loads of fun which promises to leave you wanting for more!!

The perfect platform with the perfect mix of people: shoppers, vendors, lifestyle lovers, fun seekers, businesses, music, games and more!! Looking for that exposure? There is no better place to be on the 2nd of June 2019 at Bics Garde, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Come shop till you drop!

So Join us

Date: Saturday 2nd June, 2019

Time: 12 Midday

Venue: Bics Garden, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

To book a stall kindly visit @mentedemoda on Instagram or call +234(0) 81 8805 7666 – Mente De Moda