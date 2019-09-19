The Mente de Moda Independence Bazaar is here and we are excited

Are you ready for the ultimate shopping experience this October?

Celebrate the spirit of independence and modern day entrepreneurship this month at the Mente De moda Independence Bazaar on the 6th of October 2019.

Then put on your shopping shoes and grab a pair of binoculars to choose from our amazing troop of food and fashion vendors sure to make you shop till you drop!

 

Date: Sunday, October 6th, 2019.

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Venue: Bics Garden Wole Olateju Crescent Lekki Phase 1

You can still book a stall at Mende De Moda the monthly pop-up fair, dedicated to helping SME’s network with ready access to their customers. Visit our website www.mentedemoda.com our send us a DM across all social media platforms @mentedemoda.

See you there!

 

