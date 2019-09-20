5 Things that Should Matter Today: Something doesn’t add up about the arrest of the alleged serial killer in Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Police in a series of tweets yesterday revealed they have arrested the notorious serial killer in Port Harcourt, a 26-year-old Gracious David West. According to the police, West is from Buguma LGA of Rivers state, who is said to be a member of the Degbam cult group and arrested along East-West Road enroute Uyo from Port Harcourt.

To be clear, West was arrested in connection with the serial killings in Port Harcourt, a string of murders where women turn up dead in hotels and suspiciously tied in handkerchiefs. But the video clip the police released didn’t reveal a confession from him admitting that he is responsible for the murders.

Confession of a serial killer pic.twitter.com/aatiOdj969 — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 19, 2019

And although the CP Mustapha Dandaura, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State said they will be briefing the media on this significant arrest on Friday, there’s something scripted about West’s confession. The police, as you know, are notorious for wanton civilian killings and illegal arrests and framings, and perhaps West, while not an innocent man himself, was the easy criminal they could find. At best, he could be a copy cat. We will see how this pans out.

315 Nigerians arrive Nigeria from South Africa

The second batch of Nigerian returnees, totaling 315 have arrived Nigeria from South Africa, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport around 7:22 pm on Wednesday.

The evacuation, which should have taken place on Tuesday, was stalled due to the delayed issuance of landing permit to the Air Peace aircraft by the South African authority, Punch reports.

Tunisia’s former president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali is dead

Ex-President of Tunisia, Zine El Abidine Ben Ali is dead. He died at the age of 83 on Thursday September 19, while on exile in Saudi Arabia. Ben Ali got into power in November 1987, ruled Tunisia for 23 years and reportedly accumulated huge fortune.

‘The Delivery Boy’ and ‘King of Boys’ lead AMAA 2019 nominations

The highly-anticipated nomination list for the 2019 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) is here. The 15th edition of the AMAA is scheduled to hold in Lagos on October 26, 2019. Nigeria scored the most nominations with Adekunle Adejuyigbe‘s film,“The Delivery Boy” scoring 12 nominations while Kemi Adetiba’s “King of Boys” got eight nominations.

The greatest African rapper Blaqbonez has a single coming out today