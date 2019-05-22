Today’s Noisemakers: Femi Fani-Kayode, Reno Omokri, Kate Henshaw, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Dating men that are way older comes with less stress. — Oluwafunmilayo🇳🇬 (@FunmiKolz) May 22, 2019



Men are still trash, sis.

Watching Suits and fantasizing about going into litigation then I remember the rofo rofo nature of legal practice here and suddenly I’m good. — Nkoliifunanyachukwu (@stephie_coco) May 22, 2019



Thank God for using your common sense.

Binyavanga Wainaina’s death is sad. But it is a teachable moment for those who want to force the LGBTQ lifestyle down our throats. It is a risky lifestyle. It leaves you susceptible to HIV/AIDS. If you have those urges, FIGHT it. Don’t EMBRACE it.#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 22, 2019



Your stupidity doesn’t surprise us anymore.

First you say Boko Haram should not have been banned.Then you say Miyetti Allah and the Fulani herdsmen are patriots and not terrorists.Then you say IPOB are terrorists.Then you say @atiku is planning a coup.Then you say Obasanjo is planning to divide Nigeria. Are you sane? — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) May 22, 2019



Abeg, whatever.

Ezenmuo!!! I stan!!🙌🙌🙌

This will be the second time you will extend kindness to me…and I am yet to meet you face to face🤗🤗. ..

Hmmmm….

May God hear you before you call and while you are yet speaking, may He answer you!!

Help me say a word of prayer to @DrJoeAbah pls o… pic.twitter.com/AnfCMx9DcX — Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) May 22, 2019



Aunty Kate, but it’s just bottled water.