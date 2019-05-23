The YNaija Cover – the 23rd of May

Follow the links to read our latest stories:

 

 

The Big 5: Electricity generation falls to 2,616MW, six plants idle; Soldiers die, six missing as Boko Haram attacks army base in Borno | Other top stories

The Late 5: LUTH resident doctors protest, issue ultimatum to management; Over 30 killed as gunmen raid Katsina communities | Other stories

Why men need to stop the trend of proposing to women on their birthdays or any special day

Nnedi Okorafor wants us to destroy the ”light female, dark male” trope that has pervaded books and movies

4 Nigerians among 166 scholars granted Canada’s most prestigious academic scholarship

