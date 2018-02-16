The Big 5: Nigerian Army places bounty on Shekau, SGF says Nigeria has no alternative to President Buhari and other stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha yesterday said President Muhammadu Buhari will continue in office in 2019.

“We don’t have an alternative to President Buhari for now. He will continue. The politics of this nation is no more the politics of money or do-or-die … Anybody who wants to lead this nation must make sacrifices. Buhari has already transformed and changed the image of leadership and that of our leaders in this country both locally and internationally,” he said.

The amended Electoral Act which places Senatorial and House of Representatives polls first in the sequence of elections will die a natural death, Senate Committee on Police Affairs Chairman Senator Abu Ibrahim said yesterday.

The Katsina South senator also said President Buhari would not assent to the bill when it gets to him.

The Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) yesterday accused Olukoya Ogungbeje, counsel to suspected billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike aka Evans, of attempting to frustrate the trial.

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Ms Titilayo Shitta-Bey, made the accusation while responding to Ogungbeje’s application seeking to quash the charges against Evans.

The Nigerian Army has promised a N3 million cash reward for credible information on the hideout of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau.

This would be the third bounty placed on the Boko Haram leader since 2012.

President Buhari has set up another committee that will visit all communities affected by farmers/herders clashes across the country.

The visit according to Governor of Bauchi, Mohammed Abubakar, is to enable the government to look at ways “to ameliorate the suffering of the people in those areas and to resettle them.”

Abubakar, who addressed State House correspondents at the end of the 95th meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC), which held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, said the committee will be headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

And stories from around the world…

Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn has resigned unexpectedly, saying he hoped to end years of unrest and political upheaval.

In a televised address, he said his resignation was “vital in the bid to carry out reforms that would lead to sustainable peace and democracy“.

Hailemariam, who has led the country since 2012, also stepped down as chairman of the ruling coalition.

The FBI has launched a review over its handling of a warning about the teenager accused of carrying out Wednesday’s school shooting in Florida.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, has appeared in court charged with premeditated murder. With 17 people killed, this is the deadliest US school shooting since 2012.

Cruz reportedly commented on a YouTube post last year that he would be a “professional school shooter“.

The FBI admitted that a user had alerted authorities to the post.

The Trump administration has blamed the Russian government for launching a massive cyberattack on Ukraine last year — even threatening “consequences” against President Vladimir Putin‘s regime.

The June malware attack, known as NotPetya, “was part of the Kremlin’s ongoing effort to destabilize Ukraine and demonstrates ever more clearly Russia’s involvement in the ongoing conflict,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

Early on Thursday, Trump came close to blaming the victims of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

He described the suspect as “mentally disturbed” and stressed that it was important to “report such instances to authorities, again and again!”

So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2018

China is seeking to “undermine” the international order in the Asia Pacific, Adm. Harry Harris, Trump’s nominee for ambassador to Australia, said in Washington on Wednesday.

Addressing the US Committee on Armed Services on the challenges facing the US military in the region, Adm. Harris, the highest commander of US forces in Asia Pacific region, said the Trump administration must work to counter Beijing’s influence in the region.