The Late 5: South Africa gets new president, Nigeria drops in latest FIFA ranking and other top stories

These are the Nigerian stories that drove conversation today.

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to take Nigeria to the next level, despite challenges being faced by the country.

Buhari made the promise at the induction of the Nigerian Air Force’s Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Tsaigumi, in Kaduna.

The President said his administration was determined to overcome all challenges militating against the country’s security and development.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has queried the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris over the arrest and detention of the Elombah brothers, who are journalists.

Both brothers and six other men were arrested at their Anambra residence on January 1, 2018 reportedly on the orders of Idris.

Timothy Elombah was detained for 25 days for allegedly publishing an unfavourable article against Ibrahim.

Festus Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), wrote a petition to Osinbajo over the arrest.

It was learnt that the IGP has been asked to respond to the petition.

Senators hurriedly adjourned proceedings after the Senate wing of the National Assembly caught fire.

The room is located in the basement of the assembly complex, where banks and a mosque are located.

Nigeria has dropped one spot in the latest football ranking released by FIFA on Thursday.

The Super Eagles, who were 51st in the world with 651 points in January, are now 52nd with 606 points, according to the ranking on FIFA’s official website on Thursday.

Nigeria, however, remains seventh in Africa.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu has asked the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to bring to an end the petrol queues in Abuja before Sunday.

He said this while speaking at a press conference on Thursday to announce the upcoming Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) in Abuja.

And now, stories from around the world…

Cyril Ramaphosa was confirmed Thursday as South Africa’s new President hours after Jacob Zuma resigned.

Ramaphosa, 65, the leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party since December, was the only candidate nominated during a session of the South African Parliament.

He pledged to act as a “servant of our people” and said he intended to lead with “humility, faithfulness and dignity.”

President Donald Trump responded to the latest American school shooting on Thursday by speaking directly to children across the country.

He urged them to seek help if they feel “lost, alone, confused or even scared.”

Trump stressed the need to address mental health issues in America in his first public response to the shooting that killed 17 people at a Florida high school but steered clear of any discussion of gun laws in the US.

US Vice President Mike Pence said he actively chose to ignore North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister at the Opening Ceremony for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Pence, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in were all seated feet away from Kim Yo Jong, a senior member of the North’s high-level delegation and the head of the country’s propaganda department, at the Opening Ceremony for the Games last week.

Russia said Thursday that it has proof that Western nations have attempted to interfere in its presidential election next month.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that “destructive interference” had taken place “within the context of the presidential election campaign.”

The Federal Bureau of Intelligence (FBI) has confirmed that it was warned about the teenager who allegedly carried out a mass shooting at his former school in Florida.

Nikolas Cruz, who has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder, reportedly left a comment on a YouTube video last year stating, “I’m going to be a professional school shooter.”