The Big 5: President Buhari faults Jonathan’s handling of Chibok girls abduction as he visits Dapchi, Barcelona knock out Chelsea from the Champions League and other top stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today.

President Muhammadu Buhari, upon his visit to Yobe and the Dapchi school where the girls were abducted has said that he handled the case of the Dapchi abduction more responsibly than former president Goodluck Jonathan handled the abduction of the over 200 girls from Chibok, Borno in 2014.

“The Federal Government’s response to the unfortunate abduction of the schoolgirls is a clear departure from the insensitivity of the past administration which looked the other way while the Chibok girls were taken away in 2014 and held in captivity for over three years,” President Buhari said.

Meanwhile, the parents of the abducted schoolgirls said they regretted not given enough time to deliver their message to President Buhari.

However, the President assured the parents that the girls will be rescued, also promising to punish any agency, person or group found wanting in the girls’ abduction.

The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus Wednesday, said the party was coming up with “Generation Next” programme in order to reposition youth to take over leadership come 2019.

Secondus said the programme was designed to prepare the youth to take over political leadership in the country.

He said the age barrier will be removed and a 25-year-old that is popular and intelligent can be voted into power as governor.

Alleged billionaire kidnapper, popularly known as Evans is now facing a fresh trial, which began on Wednesday.

Evans, full name Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike and, Victor Aduba, are facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, kidnapping and unlawful possessions of firearms.

Nigeria’s total public debt stock stands at N21.725 trillion – as at the end of December 2017.

The Director-General of Debt Management Office (DMO), Patience Oniha, said the Federal Government’s domestic debt at the end of 2017 was N12.589 trillion. The 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have a domestic debt overhang of N3.348 trillion.

The combined external debt of the Federal Government and the states is N5.787 trillion.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, presided by Justice Ahmed Mohammed has retrained the National Assembly and other parties to a suit challenging the legitimacy of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2018 taking any steps in relation to the Bill pending the next hearing of the case.

The ruling ordered the parties not to take steps that could affect the res (subject) of the suit.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives plans to resend the Electoral Act Amendment Bill to President Buhari for assent.

This time, the areas where the President has issues with will be removed, the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrasak Namdas said.

And stories from around the world…

The White House issued a statement Wednesday, supporting the UK’s expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats over the poisoning of Russian former spy, Sergei Skripal in Salisbury.

“The United States shares the United Kingdom’s assessment that Russia is responsible for the reckless nerve agent attack on a British citizen and his daughter, and we support the United Kingdom’s decision to expel Russian diplomats as a just response,” Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

Like Manchester United and Tottenham, Chelsea have been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League as Barcelona reach the quarter-finals with a 3-0 win at Camp Nou.

Two goals came from Messi (3′, 63′) and one from Dembele (20′) with Messi now recording his 100th Champions League goals for Barcelona.

Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte insists his side “have no regrets” after exiting the Champions League.

Libya has issued 205 arrest warrants for Libyans and foreigners suspected of involvement in a smuggling network for migrants heading to Europe.

They include accusations of human trafficking, torture, murder and rape.

The Libyan attorney general’s office said the network included members of the security services, migrant detention camp leaders, and officials from African embassies in Libya.

The US military has revealed for the first time Wednesday, that US troops were involved in a gun fight in Niger in December – months after a Green-Beret led team was ambushed by ISIS militants in October that left four soldiers dead.

Russian-backed troops have forced their way into Hamouriyah, continuing month-long offensive that has left 1,220 civilians dead.

Syrian regime forces have broken into a key town in the beleaguered rebel enclave of eastern Ghouta amid heavy bombardment.