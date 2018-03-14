Today’s Noisemakers: Eromo Egbejule, Oluwadolarz, Korede Bello, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Oluwadolarz

It is unarguably a good thing to take time out to appreciate those that have been with you in your journey.

The instagram comedian gives an example.

Awwwww… so brotherly.

2. Adedeji

This table Adedeji is turning has too many ladies on it. Celebrities especially.

Ladies, you can be attractive to men without exposing your breasts or wearing very tight clothes. — Chairman 🇳🇬 (@mr_adedeji) March 14, 2018

But…bruhhhhh… Tell them!

Some ladies actually ‘feel’ gorgeous exposing body parts that should be…

3. Eromo Egbejule

Really, so many people go through a lot just to make sure their families are fed.

S/O to Lagos bus conductors screaming their voices off from 5am to 10pm daily, to be able to put food on the table for their families. Not an easy task. — Eromo Egbejule (@EromoEgbejule) March 13, 2018

Not really easy. The ‘agberos’ they have to fight, the target they have to meet, the short nights, the shouting as Eromo has pointed out, the bribes they have to offer. Just name it.

4. Jeff Philips

Referring to the ‘cabal’?

All these visits Buhari is doing today was one of the easiest things to do as president but he and some people around him thought otherwise. — Souljah (@jeffphilips1) March 14, 2018

Anyway, the Presidents excuse is that he has been gathering information. Also, that there’s no need to rush to an attack scene. Smh!

If he had “rushed”, maybe he would have noticed earlier than now that the IGP has been rather disobedient – behaving like checkpoint sergeants.

5. Korede Bello

The slower the tempo the longer the life. — MELANIN POPPIN (@koredebello) March 14, 2018

Tell us more bro!

6. Fonmand

Is there anything we didn’t hear while growing up?

I remember when I was told that whistling in the night invites spirits 😭😭😂😂😂 — ⓇⒺⓎ and 12 others (@fonmand) March 14, 2018

What about when they told us: “if you draw in the sand, always scatter it so spirits won’t visit the site and kill you from there”. Chai!!

7. Favour Onyeoziri

You people play too much in this country.

When you take a selfie abroad

Vs when you take a selfie in Nigeria. #100NairaNotes pic.twitter.com/6iZdV9OlOF — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (GCFR) (@Rouvafe) March 14, 2018

What is this one now?

Are you saying we don’t have nice backgrounds, phones or what?

Okkkkkk… The electricity!!

In Dogood’s voice: “I miss abroad”!!