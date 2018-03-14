Today’s Noisemakers: Eromo Egbejule, Oluwadolarz, Korede Bello, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Oluwadolarz

It is unarguably a good thing to take time out to appreciate those that have been with you in your journey.

The instagram comedian gives an example.

Awwwww… so brotherly.

2. Adedeji

This table Adedeji is turning has too many ladies on it. Celebrities especially.

But…bruhhhhh… Tell them!

Some ladies actually ‘feel’ gorgeous exposing body parts that should be…

3. Eromo Egbejule

Really, so many people go through a lot just to make sure their families are fed.

Not really easy. The ‘agberos’ they have to fight, the target they have to meet, the short nights, the shouting as Eromo has pointed out, the bribes they have to offer. Just name it.

4. Jeff Philips

Referring to the ‘cabal’?

Anyway, the Presidents excuse is that he has been gathering information. Also, that there’s no need to rush to an attack scene. Smh!

If he had “rushed”, maybe he would have noticed earlier than now that the IGP has been rather disobedient – behaving like checkpoint sergeants.

5. Korede Bello

Tell us more bro!

6. Fonmand

Is there anything we didn’t hear while growing up?

What about when they told us: “if you draw in the sand, always scatter it so spirits won’t visit the site and kill you from there”. Chai!!

7. Favour Onyeoziri

You people play too much in this country.

What is this one now?

Are you saying we don’t have nice backgrounds, phones or what?

Okkkkkk… The electricity!!

In Dogood’s voice: “I miss abroad”!!

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Today’s Noisemakers: Aisha Yesufu, Henry Okelue, Bhadmus Hakeem, others

Today’s Noisemakers: Chude Jideonwo, Kayode Ogundamisi, Seyi Gesinde, others

Today’s Noisemakers: Wande Coal, Dipo Awojide and DJ Jimmy Jatt on #IWD2018