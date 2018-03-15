Register now to join Kelechi Amadi-Obi, TY Bello, Emmanuel Oyeleke, others at ‘The Business of Photography Conference’

The Business of Photography press conference took place on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at GET Arena, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The press conference had in attendance photographers, photojournalists, members of the press and lovers of photography.

The panelists included Kola Oshalusi (the conveyer), Yetty Ogunnubi (CEO YD Agency, in charge of PR for the event and Moderator of the press Conference), Gina Amama (A white space creative Agency and Curator of the EXHIBITION), Emmanuel Oyeleke (photographer) and Roseline Ekenimoh (in charge of sponsorship for the event)

The brain behind The Business of Photography Conference, Kola Oshalusi, who is the Lead Photographer at Insigna Media Ltd, talked about the essence of the conference and why photographers shouldn’t miss it.

Oshalusi said, “photography is more than just a side job, it’s a profession that can take care of people and their family expenses which is the reason for the conference. We want to help photographers monetise their craft“.

Emmanuel Oyeleke, one of the panelists, spoke on the different fields of photography and the various opportunities yet to be explored by photographers in Nigeria he will also be one of the facilitators at the conference.

The upcoming Business of Photography conference is an Insigna Media Initiative and is aimed at bringing photographers, photography manufacturing and servicing companies as well as photography retail businesses together under one roof to discuss, learn, exhibit, sell and buy everything photography.

The conference seeks to address the evolution of the photography sector from a business perspective. Facilitators like Kelechi Amadi-Obi, TY Bello, Emmanuel Oyeleke, Christopher Oputa, Bayo Omoboriowo and a host of others will be there to share from their wealth of experience to other photographers.

The BOP Conference is scheduled to hold on the Tuesday, April 24, 2018, From 9 am to 9 pm at Landmark Center, Victoria Island, Lagos. It promises to be an exciting and engaging event as there are lots of activities planned for the day.

