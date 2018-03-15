The Future Project hosts its fifth edition of SME Clinic

SME Clinic is a seminar organised by The Future Project, with an aim to deliver visionary business solutions to pioneering entrepreneurs and small-medium size enterprises, inspiring them to create the next generation of global brands.

Based on our findings, we realized a lot of individuals are faced with business issues and want to learn how industry leaders are able to move along with tech trends, sourcing for funds, pitching to investors and tips to having a successful business.

Technology is considered the greatest agent of change and some of these current trends should be addressed for any start-up business.

Our theme for this year is “Enhancing growth of SMEs and tech opportunities”, with interactive lectures and group exercises facilitated by key resource persons who examine the theme of the clinic from a broad theoretical perspective down to case studies examining real world implementation.

In addition, each participant is empowered to recreate the training upon their return to their organisation in order to achieve a self-propagating legacy of skills development.

Facilitators are:

Olamide Bada- Managing Director, Jumia Foods Evans Akanno- Founder, Cregital

Details for the training are as follows:

Date: March 16, 2018

Time: 10am

Venue: Surulere, Lagos

Contact us via [email protected] or call Jeffrey Okolo on +2348022226712 to register.

Registration closes March 15, 2018.

Only 20 seats available **