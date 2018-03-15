Imperial Homes Mortgage Bank restates commitment to empower Nigerians to own homes

Imperial Homes mortgage bank one of Nigeria’s leading mortgage banks, has assured Nigerians of its commitment to providing easy and affordable mortgage solutions to address and help reduce the housing deficit in Nigeria.

The bank expressed this commitment through a statement released from its corporate headquarters in Lagos.

With a housing demand estimated at over 17 million accelerated by an exponential increase in population, Imperial Homes Mortgage Bank – formerly GTHomes – stated that there is an urgent need to providing financial solutions to owing your own home.

“We have always focused on leveraging on international best practices to provide affordable rates and packages for our customers. Our mission to provide affordable housing scheme for all Nigerians has been the driving force behind our operations, and we have made giant strides over the last couple of years, but we definitely believe that a lot more still has to be done,” said Ben Akaneme, Managing Director, Imperial Homes Mortgage Bank Limited.

“Since we changed our name to Imperial Homes Mortgage Bank Ltd from GTHomes Ltd in 2014, we have consolidated our position as one of Nigeria leading mortgage Bank by making Home ownership easy and accessible, as well as contributing to efforts to improve the industry, so that more Nigerians can afford and have access to mortgage solutions,” he added.

Imperial Homes Mortgage Bank Limited has an array of products, which include Imperial Homes Classic, Imperial Homes Direct, and Imperial Homes ESS offers some of the best rates in the country. They are specifically designed to make home ownership easy for Nigerians.