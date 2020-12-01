The Future Project is set to launch the Freedom of Information (FOI) Project to encourage transparency in governance

As part of their goal to solve the continent’s largest issues, The Future Project is set to launch the Freedom of Information (FOI) project – a campaign aimed at encouraging accountability and transparency in government.

The novel project sheds light on the Freedom of Information Act (FOI Act) 2011. This legislation gives Nigerians the right to request information in any written or verbal form, which is in the custody or possession of any public official, agency or institution. This campaign will sensitize the public by creating awareness about the FOI Act, the process of making a request & its importance as an accountability tool.

Speaking on this new development, Senior Advisor, The Future Project, Bukonla Adebakin, said, “We are excited about the launch and the impact that the FOI project will have on the Nigerian population. To foster accountability, it is essential that Nigerians have access to information from public institutions.”

“We expect a continued growing culture & interest in how governance works from the younger generation. We hope to help sustain this culture of accountability with this project. The more people file FOI requests and publish the information they get, the better informed we are as a society”, she continued.

The project will be flagged off with the launch of a dedicated website, https://monitor.ynaija.com/foi/ where users can access learning resources on how to engage with the campaign and learn the process of making a request. A complementary short animated video will be created to amplify the campaign, which will usher in a nationwide activation with distribution of a “step-by-step” request guide in all states of the country.

“Citizens can engage by learning the process of making a request via the website. We hope this translates to increased participation in how the government of the country works, as well as increased FOI requests to public institutions”, Ms. Adebakin concluded.

With a mandate to build empowered citizens across Africa through inclusive enterprise and active citizenship, The Future Project (TFP) is on a mission to inspire a generation of equipped leaders committed to social and economic development.

The FOI project is presented by Y!Monitor, The Future Project and National Endowment for Democracy. Follow @Y_Monitor on all social media platforms and visit https://monitor.ynaija.com/foi/ to keep up with the latest news and updates.

