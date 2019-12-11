The biggest Urban Fashion Show is happening in Lagos. Are you ready?

The third edition of the LAGOS URBAN FASHION SHOW would hold on the 14th of December 2019 at the Lekki Coliseum, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

The LUFS is Africa’s First Street Wear themed show and it gives a platform to Street Wear and Emerging Fashion Designers to showcase their collections to Retailers, Buyers, Fashion Enthusiast, the Media,etc. The Fashion show would feature Runway Shows, Exhibitions, Masterclass, etc.

Date: Saturday, 14th December 2019

Venue: The Lekki Coliseum, 14, Providence Street, Off Admiralty Way, Lekki 1, Lagos.

Time: 3pm

Purchase Tickets to the show at afritickets.com

The LAGOS URBAN FASHION SHOW 2019 is Produced by ROUGH GEM ENTERTAINMENT with sponsorship from CARLO ROSSI and LG XBOOM.

For more Details; Instagram: @lagosurbanfashionshow Facebook: @lagosurbanfashionshow Twitter: @LUFShow www.lagosurbanfashionshow.com +2348031542945