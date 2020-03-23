The Dragging of Naira Marley, Coronavirus Lockdown – Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

1.

I think Burna boy is helping Naira Marley manage his Twitter 🌚🌚😂 — The Only Kayomide (@Kayomideee_) March 23, 2020

Nah, don’t drag Burna Boy into this.

2.

Just last week we were all dancing to Egungun becareful, not knowing that the whole world is about to enter Express #COVIDー19 #CoronaVirusUpdate #COVID19NIGERIA WhatsApp VN pic.twitter.com/zr9Q4CtMsd — Ella Wolf 🦋 (@ellaoseni_) March 23, 2020

3.

A lady wanted to alight from BRT and everyone shouted at the driver to park well so she can come down, “She’s a lady o” that’s the noise I wanted to alight and everyone shouted at me “go down now, are you not a man” even though the bus is yet to fully park Men are endangered 😭 — Lola Okunrin (@lollypeezle) March 23, 2020

That’s the price you pay for being a man. Suck it up.

4.

After my mum refused to go to church yesterday cos of this virus, she wants to go to Abeokuta on Wednesday to load granite for her client.

If you see the eye wey I give am!

Better sit your over 50 ass down and take your damn supplements!

Trying to die on me. Girl, don’t you…! — Mabel THE REALTOR (@MabelAdewunmi) March 23, 2020

Yes!

5.

Apparently the President of the Parliament of Cameroon lives in France. Baba heard about corona virus and ran to Cameroon… with the virus. Importer, exporter, koko water. — Mr. Oyin 🍯 (@MisterOyin) March 23, 2020

6.

Naira Marley has always been foolish. He’s not dumb cos obviously he’s educated but he has always been a fool. The same with Zlantan Ibile. Did they not learn anything from Olamide? I mean you can be street and still compose yourself na. — 𝙄𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙚 𝘼𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙪𝙩Ⓜ 👨🏽‍🚀 ✈ (@AimThaMachine_) March 23, 2020

This message has gone straight to voicemail.

7.

After this virus has been successfully defeated, anyone who diverts funds meant for equipping our hospitals should be publicly executed. — consigliere (@oewonah) March 23, 2020

Preach.