UltimateLoveNG: The Covid-19 scare finds its way into the Love Pad

Whether the Love Guests are aware of it or not, the Covid-19 virus has spread it’s tentacles into the Love Pad. It would seem like the corona pandemic is beginning to influence the structure of the entire show following everything that ensued on Sunday during the live eviction show. It began when Aunty gave a heart-felt goodbye speech to the housemates. She informed them that she would no longer be paying them any visit for the rest of the show.

Now it is uncertain if Aunty’s decision was as a result of the recent corona outbreak in Lagos or if it had always been the plan, but spectators are leaning towards the former. Adding to this conviction was Aunty‘s decision not to hug any of the housemates before finally saying goodbye; even though she admitted that it was an emotional moment for her. Perhaps the producers of the show are taking every precautionary measure possible, to ensure the safety of the Love Guests.

Also, it is noteworthy that the live Check-Out Show for the first time since the show began had no single spectator in attendance. Asides the show’s hosts, the production crew and the evicted housemates no one else was present.

Secondly, Monday missions; an event Aunty uses to determine the couple she would save from possible eviction that week, has been cancelled – primarily because the Monday mission games are held outside of the Love Pad (somewhere within the state) and most places in Lagos; including the sort of event center used for these games are closed.

As an extra measure, not only is Aunty no longer going to visit the Love Guests, no one is in fact is going to be paying the housemates any visit. This implies that there are no longer any master classes and there is also the possibility of no Dj for the Friday night x parties.

In all, these are appropriate measures put in place, it speaks to the intuition of the producers and it is commendable seeing the media act responsibly.

 

 

