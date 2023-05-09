The Film Blog: Davido Announces Upcoming Netflix Docuseries ‘David’, Reveals Premiere Date

Nigerian music sensation and multi-award-winning artist, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has thrilled fans with the announcement of his upcoming docuseries on the renowned streaming platform, Netflix.

Titled “David,” the highly anticipated series offers an intimate glimpse into the life of the music maestro. In an exclusive interview with Esquire Middle East, Davido shared the exciting news, revealing that the docuseries is set to premiere on Netflix this December.

During the interview, the Omo Baba Olowo crooner enthusiastically expressed, “I have a movie coming out in December with Netflix. It’s very, very big. This is the first time I’ve said anything about it, actually. It’s a documentary-a docu-series about my life called ‘David.’ I shouldn’t be talking about this.”

Davido’s star power continues to soar, with his recent album, “Timeless,” making waves across various music platforms both in Nigeria and internationally. Released on March 31, the album marked a pivotal moment in Davido’s career, showcasing his ability to deliver exceptional musical masterpieces while solidifying his position as Africa’s most consistent hitmaker.

“Timeless” shattered records, achieving the largest number of first-day streams worldwide for an African album on Apple Music. Additionally, it secured the highest number of simultaneous African songs on Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100 chart. The album’s remarkable success extended to the United States, where it claimed the second spot on Apple Music’s US Albums chart, a groundbreaking accomplishment for an African album.

Moreover, “Timeless” carved its name in the history books by achieving the highest number of simultaneous number-one entries on Apple Music’s albums chart for an African album. The album’s impact was not confined to streaming platforms alone, as it also shattered records on Spotify Nigeria, amassing the biggest debut week by any album on its first day of release.

Within just 24 hours, “Timeless” amassed a staggering 12 million streams, surpassing the previous record set by Burna Boy’s “Love, Damini.” The album’s success extended to Audiomack, where it garnered over 4.91 million streams on its debut day, further solidifying Davido’s position as a global musical force.

With his forthcoming docuseries on Netflix and the monumental achievements of “Timeless,” Davido continues to captivate audiences worldwide, establishing himself as a trailblazer in the music industry. Fans eagerly await the release of “David” and the opportunity to delve deeper into the extraordinary life of this iconic Nigerian artist.