Ndani Shorts, the short film series from web series-making juggernaut Ndani TV, seemed like a clever way to circumvent the obstacle of consumer data and attention span. Even their hit show Skinny Girl in Transit and its episodic structure didn’t entirely function as smart, concise TV, sometimes overlong and meandering. Frost Bite was the debut entry in Ndani Shorts released in 2014, directed by Seun Ajayi and stars Folu Ogunkeye as Aisha Majek and Felix Jnr. Omokhodion as Wright Akindoju, a saccharine romance story that ends on a dissatisfying, anticlimactic note. Perhaps the only good thing about the film is that it lasted 11 minutes, but, trust me, it should have been less than that.

Reviving this short-form format by NdaniTV is The Housewife and the trailer, released yesterday, smartly doesn’t say much. Otherwise there will be no fun; it’s a short film and we don’t want to be bombarded with the entire storyline. From all indications, Blossom Chukwujekwu’s character looks like he’s cheating on his wife (Kiki Omeli) when asked by a doctor (Kachi Nnochiri) if he has a girlfriend. He fidgets badly before walking out of the doctor’s office, so he’s definitely cheating. We can also surmise already that there are three possible reasons he could be at the doctor’s, he has a terminal disease, he is applying for a new HMO or he has contracted an STD. I wonder which one they will go with or if they will surprise us altogether.

The Housewife will be released on February 16, and you can watch the trailer below.