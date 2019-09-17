New Show Alert: Ndanitv’s F.O.M.O premieres this September

F.O.M.O is a brand new web series coming to your screens this September.

The show explores the complexities of friendships and relationships and is centered around the life of Sukanmi, a young man trying to secure funding for his start up while also trying to find love.

Starring Tosin Ibitoye, Tobi Bakre, Tomike Adeoye, Bukola Oladipupo, Asa’ah Samuel and Elma Mbadiwe, F.O.M.O is an NdaniTV production and is powered by GTBank.

Don’t miss the season premiere, showing on www.ndani.tv on Friday, September 20, 2019.

See promotional images of the cast below:

