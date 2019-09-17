Here are the terrible tweets from men about the serial killer on the loose in Port Harcourt

Although the activities of a Port Harcourt serial killer murdering women in hotels has trapped the state in a haze of fear for months, social media is only just coming to terms with these murders when yet another woman turned up dead recently. #ProtectPHGirls and #PHSerialKiller became buzzy hashtags pushed towards drawing attention to this killing spree, leaving women as victims, and the police is seemingly yet to dive into an investigation and catch the killer, blaming the deaths of these women as a consequence of prostitution.

Twitter is still churning with takes and perspectives, and amid the tweets, I saw some unbelievable and terrible opinions from men. Not that I’m surprised. It is what men do:

1. There’s always that one man who sees humour in the sufferings of women. Trash

2. The victim-blaming man. Never gets old

3. The man who tells women to arm themselves while being rude

4. The gaslighter

5. The man who applauds patriarchy princesses

6. Not All Men. A classic

 

