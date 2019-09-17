Here are the terrible tweets from men about the serial killer on the loose in Port Harcourt

Although the activities of a Port Harcourt serial killer murdering women in hotels has trapped the state in a haze of fear for months, social media is only just coming to terms with these murders when yet another woman turned up dead recently. #ProtectPHGirls and #PHSerialKiller became buzzy hashtags pushed towards drawing attention to this killing spree, leaving women as victims, and the police is seemingly yet to dive into an investigation and catch the killer, blaming the deaths of these women as a consequence of prostitution.

Twitter is still churning with takes and perspectives, and amid the tweets, I saw some unbelievable and terrible opinions from men. Not that I’m surprised. It is what men do:

1. There’s always that one man who sees humour in the sufferings of women. Trash

Talk to killer friends to stop killing serially. — Ugo (@Sir_Fin) September 16, 2019

2. The victim-blaming man. Never gets old

As much ass I dnt support these continual killings… Why on earth will a guy or girl agree to meet up with a total stranger in a hotel? What are they negotiating… the cost of the hotel? — I’am Cheke (@iam_cheke) September 15, 2019

3. The man who tells women to arm themselves while being rude

Guy free these idiots abeg… Let them keep living in a fairytale about how the world is supposed to be like instead of facing the reality of how the world is and finding ways to protect yourself and your property… — Strange (@socerer_supreme) September 16, 2019

4. The gaslighter

You hate to think about it. But the constant assault on men on this app actually affects my mental health. Because I am seeing you say these things and even though thats not me, I want to ask myself “what If this is you?” And then I start to inherit guilt that I didn’t create. — Charles Isidi (@TheCharlesIsidi) September 15, 2019

5. The man who applauds patriarchy princesses

They live in PH, they’ re ladies (selected group),They know the truth, They don’t see men as monsters…They appreciate the fact that ladies are precious beings that literally need to protect themselves by making the right choices at all time @The_Florencee @AirCoker @HyperKiki pic.twitter.com/UsiH9aGUsn — Tunji A (@EgbonBabaYaga) September 16, 2019

6. Not All Men. A classic