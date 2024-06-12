NdaniTv’s ‘Bottomline’ Series Premieres on YouTube on June 14

Bottomline series by NdaniTv

NdaniTv, one of the successful production companies, announced that it would be releasing its latest series, ‘Bottomline’, on June 14, and it would premiere on YouTube.

The series will feature lots of Nollywood A-star actors, including Bisola Aiyeola, Mike Afolarin, Nnani Akah, Susan Pwajok, Ope Keshinro, Temitope Olowoniyan, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Blessing Nze, Jennifer Eliogu, and more.

‘Bottomline’ is a comedy series that focuses on a set of individuals who find themselves in a media company, battling capitalism, each other and the company’s executives.

With a portfolio of many successful shows like ‘Skinny Girl in Transit,’ ‘Rumour Has It,’ ‘Game On,’ ‘Love Like This,’ and more, NdaniTv promises to make ‘Bottomline’ a show to remember with the hilarious clips and trailers released so far.

The series will premiere on YouTube on June 14, displaying the lives of the Bottomline Media staff as they survive each others’ antics.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka June 11, 2024

Elsa Majimbo Debuts Acting Career in Short Film ‘Bitter Leaf’

Kenyan influencer Elsa Majimbo, who became internet-famous during the 2020 COVID pandemic, debuted her acting career in a short film ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka June 10, 2024

Veekee James Releases Short Film “From Ajegunle to Forbes” Detailing Her Journey To Fame

Nigerian celebrity fashion designer Veekee James released a short film, “From Ajegunle to Forbes” detailing her growth and journey from ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka June 10, 2024

Bukola Ogunsola Casts Liz Benson, Bukky Wright and Rita Dominic in Something About The Briggs”

Nollywood filmmaker Bukola Ogunsola enlisted Nollywood veteran actresses Liz Benson and Rita Dominic to star in her upcoming film “Something ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka June 8, 2024

The African Film Festival (TAFF) 2024 Set To Begin On June 20th

The African Film Festival 2024 is back again this year, from June 20 to 23rd, 2024. The event features three ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka June 7, 2024

Nigerian Thriller ‘’The Weekend’ Drops Clip Ahead of Tribeca Premiere

Nigerian director Daniel Oriahi has taken centre stage in directing his new movie titled “The Weekend,” a bloody thriller about ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka June 7, 2024

The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail