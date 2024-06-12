NdaniTv’s ‘Bottomline’ Series Premieres on YouTube on June 14

NdaniTv, one of the successful production companies, announced that it would be releasing its latest series, ‘Bottomline’, on June 14, and it would premiere on YouTube.

The series will feature lots of Nollywood A-star actors, including Bisola Aiyeola, Mike Afolarin, Nnani Akah, Susan Pwajok, Ope Keshinro, Temitope Olowoniyan, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Blessing Nze, Jennifer Eliogu, and more.

‘Bottomline’ is a comedy series that focuses on a set of individuals who find themselves in a media company, battling capitalism, each other and the company’s executives.

With a portfolio of many successful shows like ‘Skinny Girl in Transit,’ ‘Rumour Has It,’ ‘Game On,’ ‘Love Like This,’ and more, NdaniTv promises to make ‘Bottomline’ a show to remember with the hilarious clips and trailers released so far.

The series will premiere on YouTube on June 14, displaying the lives of the Bottomline Media staff as they survive each others’ antics.