5 Things that Should Matter Today: Is ‘Kasanova’ the best romantic comedy since ‘Isoken’?

Frankly, I’m yet to see Oluseyi Asurf’s Kasanova, which is out in cinemas. And although the film’s marketing was quite anaemic, it has trickled in some positive, glowing reviews nonetheless. One of them is Daniel Okechukwu’s review for Culture Custodian – it’s a pretty insightful take that plumps the complexity of the film, which stars Ireti Doyle (Jessica) and Wale Ojo (Femi).

According to Okechukwu:

That worrying cliché aside, there is nothing to dislike about Kasanova. The performances are affectionate (the mushiness is dialed up here), and the picture created by cinematographer Kagho Idhebor is gorgeous. (Also there is that sumptuous orange glow in films with stunning pictures like The Set Up and Light in the Dark.) Ojo and Doyle are cute onscreen lovers, there is a delightful scene in which they discussed falling in love and we get a side of Doyle we have not seen in a long time.

Another romantic comedy that readily comes to mind is Jade Osiberu 2017 rom-com Isoken. Isoken is a cute piece of film, although not without its imperfections. For a long time, the movie became a totem of rom-com Nollywood, which is to say that other romantic comedies that were being churned couldn’t match up to its brilliance. In perspective, Kasanova looks like a movie that should be placed in the same league with Isoken.

Seun Onigbinde has resigned his appointment from Buhari’s government

Seun Onigbinde, the Co-founder of BudgIT, has announced his resignation as the Technical Adviser to the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba. He made this announcement on his Medium page, a link of which he shared on his official Twitter handle.

The Academy reconstitutes Nigerian Oscars selection committee

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has reconstituted a 12-person committee of Nollywood stakeholders, ahead of the 2020 Oscarsaward show.

The newly constituted Nigerian Oscars Selection Committee (NOSC) is headed by pioneer member, Chineze Anyaene as Chairman, with other members including, Mildred Okwo, Mahmood Ali-Balogun, Ngozi Okafor, Charles Novia, Abba Makama, Bruce Ayonote, Ramsey Nouah, Chioma Ude, Shaibu Husseini, Adetokunbo “DJ Tee” Odubawo and CJ Obasi.

Are you ready for NdaniTV’s new web series F.O.M.O?

The show premieres this Friday.

On Big Brother Naija, Frodd, Cindy, Diane and Mercy have been fake nominated

 

