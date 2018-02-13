An Advocacy group ‘The Public Senate’ recently gave Nigerian lawmakers the opportunity to sit with the people most affected by their policies, Nigerian youth.
This activity tagged #UnmaskingTheSenate was part of The Public Senate’s larger objective of educating and engaging Nigerian youth on issues of Advocacy and deep knowledge on the activities of The Nigerian Senate. 7 Participants were selected from a pool of 620 applicants (from 6 geo-politcal zones) for the activity.
Through masterclasses on Legislative strategy & Advocacy, they learned what it takes to make the decisions that affect them, through legislative processes. In addition they got a chance observe a plenary session in the Senate Chamber, sit in on a committee meeting, interact with The Senate Majority Leader, Chief of Staff to the Senate President and the Senate President himself.
Watch the experience below:
Follow @ynaija on Twitter