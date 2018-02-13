Nigerian youth undergo masterclass sessions at The Nigerian Senate

An Advocacy group ‘The Public Senate’ recently gave Nigerian lawmakers the opportunity to sit with the people most affected by their policies, Nigerian youth. 
This activity tagged #UnmaskingTheSenate was part of The Public Senate’s larger objective of educating and engaging Nigerian youth on issues of Advocacy and deep knowledge on the activities of The Nigerian Senate. 7 Participants were selected from a pool of 620 applicants (from 6 geo-politcal zones) for the activity. 
Through masterclasses on Legislative strategy & Advocacy, they learned what it takes to make the decisions that affect them, through legislative processes. In addition they got a chance observe a plenary session in the Senate Chamber, sit in on a committee meeting, interact with The Senate Majority Leader, Chief of Staff to the Senate President and the Senate President himself. 
Watch the experience below:

