[The Church Blog] COZA plans to host a one-day shopping experience and it’s totally free

By tomorrow, it would be 19 years since the global phenomenon that the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) is, kicked off officially. The church, led by Biodun Fatoyinbo has, since inception contributed in no little way to the growth of Church Culture in Nigeria. Leading, trailblazing and showing us exactly how it should be done.

To add to the list of events and celebrations towards her 19th anniversary, the COZA Care Foundation, a welfare initiative of the church has unveiled plans to host a one-day free shopping experience tagged 100% free. The shopping experience will provide its participants the privilege of getting whatsoever item that’s available on that day and for free too. Clothes, shoes, bags, all paid for – 100 percent free. How beautiful!

This subtly reminds us of the early church in the book of Acts and how they ensured that no one amongst them was hungry or lacked anything as they willingly shared their resources amongst themselves. Freely we have received, freely we give!

The shopping experience will be wrapped up by a Love Benefit concert that kicks off by 6pm. If concerts at COZA are anything to go by, we already know that this is one not to be missed.