[The Film Blog] Still haven’t seen the Royal Hibiscus Hotel? Wait till March 30 to stream on Amazon Prime Video

EbonyLife Films just announced that their much-talked-about, romantic comedy The Royal Hibiscus Hotel will be available on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video, on March 30. So now, you really don’t have an excuse. Since opening in cinemas on February 9, and with heavy media promotion heralding it, The Royal Hibiscus Hotel is extending its box office reign into another week.

We are super excited to announce that Amazon has licenced The Royal Hibiscus Hotel for global audiences! Whoop! Whoop! 💃🕺🏾💃🕺🏾. Kindly tell a friend and loved one. #RHHMovieonAmazon #amazonprimevideo #UnitedStatesOfAmerica #UK 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/20wkzw5fNF — EbonyLife Films (@ebonylifefilms) March 26, 2018

We got to know about TRHH when it was successfully screened at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and was the only Nollywood film and one of just three African titles featured at the festival. The romantic comedy tells the story of a passionate Nigerian chef Ope (Zainab Balogun), following her dreams of establishing an African restaurant in London. Frustrated by her lack of progress, she returns to Nigeria and discovers that going home can bring pleasant surprises.

Directed by Ishaya Bako, known for works like Road to Yesterday and the highly controversial documentary Fuelling Poverty, the TRHH cast also features Kenneth Okolie, Deyemi Okanlawon, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju, O.C. Ukeje, Rachel Oniga and Jide Kosoko. Nollywood films aren’t new to the foreign streaming landscape. Streaming giant Netflix has a growing library of Nollywood films, from The Wedding Party, Fifty to Gone Too Far and Gbomo Gbomo Express. To reach a larger audience, it makes sense that EbonyLife Films should put TRHH on Amazon Prime Video, given the global appetite for Nollywood films.